Most lip masks overpromise, touting instant volume, major moisture, and claims of a full-on lip transformation. But the reality is, most rarely deliver beyond a fleeting layer of moisture. So when Drunk Elephant launched its brand new Plump-C Tripeptide Lippe Mask—the richer sister of the original Lippe Balm—to an already oversaturated market, I proceeded with cautious optimism. I've tested almost every lip product on the market, and very few have impressed me enough to stay in my rotation. But this one? It's a game-changer.

What intrigued me instantly was the texture. It barely feels like a balm; it's not sticky, goopy, or overly thick. Instead, it feels like nothing but a veil of lightweight moisture is on my lips. The formula smoothes out any lip lines and unevenness, while settling down to a soft, luxe finish. It's one of the most unique textures I've tried in my career, and I mean that in the best way.

Drunk Elephant Plump-C Tripeptide Lippe Mask With Vitamin C $28 at Sephora

As I mentioned, the formula is extremely buttery. This is thanks to a blend of occlusive butters and oils, like shea and marula, that settle evenly onto my lips and don't feel at all heavy. It also includes Maxi-Lip (a collagen-boosting peptide) to help subtly plump and smooth over time, plus a stable form of vitamin C (magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, if we're getting technical) that works to brighten and fight off free-radical damage with its antioxidant properties. And finally, it has green tea seed oil, a fatty acid rich in polyphenols to add an extra layer of defense to the thin, delicate skin on the lips.

(Image credit: Future)

The coolest part about the product is how many different ways you can use it. Yes, it's technically a lip mask, but I also like to mix a drop or two of Drunk Elephant's O-Bloos or D-Bronzi with it for a sheer wash of color. Another hack? Swipe a little on a spoolie and brush it through your brows for a conditioning treatment, or put it into my cuticles for an overnight nail-pampering session.

If you want to try a piece of the buttery goodness yourself, add it to your cart—and while you're at it, check out a few of my other go-to lip products in my beauty arsenal.

Shop More of My Favorite Lip Products

Sarah Creal Lip Grip Peptide Priming Treatment $36 at Sephora At Marie Claire, we love the magic that is Sarah Creal. This lip balm preps your lips for your lipsticks and liners, erases any sign of lines or texture, and extends the longevity of your products. Wonderskin Wonder Blading $22 at Amazon The TikTok viral Lip Stain Peel Off Masque is my secret to long-lasting color that never budges. Just outline your lips, shade it in lightly as you would blend out a liner, and either peel it off or take a damp cloth to your lips. Boom. Instant, all-day color. The Inkey List Volumizing Berry Lip Balm $14 at Inkey List For only $14, you'll get a hyaluronic acid- and peptide-packed lip balm that supports collagen production while boosting hydration. Plus, with four shade options (berry, mocha, pink, and clear), you get the best of both worlds.

