One reason I’m personally ecstatic about the end of dreary winter weather? The end of the incessant need to constantly keep reapplying my favorite lip balm . But, because I am not one to let my lip get chapped for even a moment, I’ve swapped them out for a new lip oil this season.

It’s no secret that oils have been at the center of the beauty zeitgeist lately: hair oils and face oils reign supreme these days, so it was only a matter of time before it reached our lips, too. Lightweight, protective, and ultra-reflective, the best lip oils act as a barrier to your lips to lock in moisture all day long. Think of them as the 2022 edition of even the best lip gloss.

It also seems that Hollywood—and the internet—has taken note of the trend, too. Emily Alyn Lind, the star of HBO Max's recent Gossip Girl reboot, swears by it. Bella Hadid has applied it in a few videos on her TikTok. Users on the app have even sold out Dior’s viral Addict Lip Glow Oil a few times over thanks to its luscious glossy look and hydrating feel. Associated with the viral “clean” makeup trend that’s currently dominating the app, Gen Z has dubbed it the go-to lip product of summer 2022.

Keep reading to read all about the best ones to choose from right now, including a few hand-selected picks from our very own beauty team here at Marie Claire.

The Viral Favorite Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil $35 at Dior Behold the internet's favorite lip oil: Dior's Addict Lip Glow Oil. Available in 10 shades and a bevy of finishes that range from ultra-glittery so simply shiny, this oil does it all. The internet is particularly obsessed with the Cherry Glow iteration, which gives you an easy just-bitten look.

The Model-Approved Pick MERIT Beauty Shade Slick $24 at Merit Beauty This lip oil from MERIT is just pigmented enough. It leaves your lips looking juicy without the fear that it will smear across your face the minute you take a sip of coffee. The color sticks around long after the shine fades for a subtle lasting finish.

Our Beauty Editor's Pick Iconic London Lustre Lip Oil $26 at Sephora This lip oil was hand-selected by our Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender. "I’m a lip oil girl through and through—so trust me when I tell you that this silky smooth formula is the real deal," she says. "It’s thick without being the slightest bit sticky, gives a plumped-up appearance without intense tingling, and straight up reflective on the lips. Not only does it look great when applied, but the ingredients inside are just as good. Thanks to hydrating hyaluronic acid, my lips stay soft all day long. While I’m personally partial to She’s a Peach, a peachy pink hue, there are five stunning, subtle shades to choose from.

Our Beauty Director's Pick Hermes Hermesistible Infused Lip Care Oil $55 at Neiman Marcus "It's impossible to find a gloss that's not too sticky and offers a sophisticated scent, but his oil fits the bill," says Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Deena Campbell. "It's comprised of natural ingredients that work together to leave your lips with a hint of color and subtle notes of sandalwood and arnica. To top it off, there are six color families, but you can't go wrong with Beige Sapotille, a universally flattering coral."

The Nostalgic Lip Oil iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Glaze Lip Oil $15 at Sephora This cult-favorite lip oil from iNNBEAUTY PROJECT has taken the internet by storm. Not only does it retail for under $20, but the jojoba oil-rich formula actually makes your lips feel softer.

The Ultra-Pigmented Pick ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil $26 at Bergdorf Goodman One of the most lipstick-adjacent lip oils on this list, this pick from ILIA comes in six colors and offers a subtly plumping effect. The creamy texture is by no means the most reflective option here, but it's great if you're looking to try out a new texture.

The Treatment Oil lilah b. Lovingly Lip™ Hyaluronic Treatment Oil $30 at Sephora If a makeup product contains hyaluronic acid, it lands a top spot on my must-buy list. This product was that for me, and Sephora's legions of reviewers agree. One user who gave it five-stars said that they can "Can use [it] over a lip color or stain for a natural gloss or wear alone. Moisturizes my lips and looks and feels so nice."

The O.G Clarins Lip Comfort Oil $27 at Clarins One of the original lip oils to hit the market, Clarins' Lip Comfort Oil is a godsend for those of us with chronically dry or chapped lips. It's been recently reformulated to include organic Sweetbriar Rose oil, which provides ultimate hydration to your lips for hours on end.

The Ultra Shiny Pick KOSAS Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss $22 at Sephora This pick from KOSAS has all the treatment properties of a traditional lip oil plus the added shininess from a gloss. It also makes your lips look visibly more plump without the burning aspects of other, similar products.

The Drugstore Pick Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil $10 at ULTA This $10 oil from Milani isn't sticky, but it has a thicker, jelly-like texture than other options on this list. Reviewers have noted that the fruity smell reminds of them of the '90s (which I love), while the pigmented color leaves lips feeling instantly refreshed.

The Under $10 Pick ColourPop Lux Nourishing Lip Oil $8 at ULTA This $8 oil from ColourPop is commonly considered to be a dupe for Dior's far pricier version. The shade Bengal looks nearly identical on the lips, with a similarly shiny finish and sheer finish.