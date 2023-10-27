Malia Obama Traded Her Waist-Length Braids for Red Waves

While there's something to be said about the Spring chop, Fall remains the very best time for a hair transformation. It only makes sense that we want to take a cue from the deepening hues of nature and go a little darker with our hair color. It's likely why a deep auburn-meets-maroon has been the hue of the season. Case in point? Even Malia Obama is on board.

On Tuesday, October 24, the 25-year-old former first daughter made a public appearance sporting a brand new hair color: A gorgeous—and extremely autumnal—burnt sienna shade. Worn softly curled with a middle part, her locks flowed to the middle of her back as she left a Los Angeles movie theater.

(Image credit: Splash News)

Obama paired her new hair color with a gray tank, soft cream cardigan, and pinstriped pant. She finished off the look with chunky black leather (or pleather!) boots and a corresponding slouchy tote bag.

Most recently, the Harvard grad was wearing her hair braided and extremely long, its black roots transitioning to a light brown color that cascaded down her waist. As her style continues to evolve, Obama must take comfort in having plenty of beauty inspiration—from her mom to her former boss, the one and only Halle Berry, and even little sister Sasha. Nevertheless, her look is entirely her own. I can't wait to see what she does next.