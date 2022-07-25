Megan Thee Stallion’s “Classic Tattoo Nails” Might Be the Coolest Manicure of the Year

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The days of boring manicures are long gone. Now don't get us wrong, we’ll always have a place in our heart for two coats of Lincoln Park After Dark or a classic French, but we’ve all made the collective decision to have fun with our manicures whenever possible. Be it the Euphoria effect, the appeal of do-it-yourself press-ons, or an influx of creative designs, everyone—including celebs—have upped the ante on their manicure game. While Hailey Bieber’s chrome nails are having a moment and Kourtney Kardashian’s Louboutin mani didn't disappoint, it’s Megan Thee Stallion’s most recent set that is quite possibly our favorite of the year.

“New $et 🔥 I wanted classic tattoo nails 💘☠️⚓️🍒,” the “Sweetest Pie” singer captioned her Sunday, July 24, Instagram post. Scroll through the gallery, and you’ll get an up close and personal look at the extremely intricate designs—no early 2000s reference was left unturned. There were butterflies, there were red roses, there was a red heart with an arrow, an anchor, dice, rhinestone appliqués—we could go on.

The artistry here was clearly a hit with fans, with many pointing out that the set was reminiscent of the Ed Hardy t-shirts, sweatpants and sneakers from the early 2000s. “Yaassss it’s giving Ed Hardy,” one person wrote, while another pointed out, “Can we say Ed Hardy?! Love it.”

While Megan might have committed to a tattoo-inspired mani, don’t expect her to debut any body ink in the near future. During a 2020 interview with GQ, the “Body Ody Ody” singer revealed that her mom would not approve of any ink. “I’ve always been scared to get a tattoo because my mom was always like, ‘Don’t you get a f—g tattoo. I’m gonna whoop your a—. It’s always been in the back of my head that tattoos equal whooping,” she said in the Youtube video. For now: “classic tattoo nails” prevail.