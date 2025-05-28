Natalie Portman's Grungy Manicure Is So Anti-Summer—And I'm Here for It
The actress opted for a moody polish for Dior's 2025 Cruise Show.
Natalie Portman doesn’t abide by beauty rules and honestly, I’m taking this as a sign that I shouldn’t either. On May 27, the actress was photographed as she prepared to get ready for the Dior Cruise 2025 show. After a whirlwind few weeks in Cannes and New York City, she was back in Europe for the presentation and wearing a grungy manicure that was a huge juxtaposition to her summery, white outfit.
Portman’s nails were cut and filed into a short square shape, then painted a deep purple color. A few swipes of top coat added an expensive-looking shine to the manicure. She paired the manicure with a sleek, slicked-back ponytail, light makeup, and a sheer gown, covering her shoulders with a matching blazer to ward off the evening chill.
Deeper shades like the one Portman opted for are typically seen more frequently in the fall and winter months, so it’s fun to see the star embrace her love for darker hues during what is practically the start of the European summer season. In an era where trends like bubble bath nails and more minimal designs continue to rise in popularity, seeing A-list celebrities like Portman push against the norm and opt for colors that they actually enjoy is refreshing.
I’ve been giving my nails a break from Gel-X sets, but in the meantime, I’m wearing traditional nail lacquer formulas that give me that glossy shine. Keep reading for the polishes that you can pick up to recreate Portman’s latest mani look.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
