Natalie Portman's Grungy Manicure Is So Anti-Summer—And I'm Here for It

The actress opted for a moody polish for Dior's 2025 Cruise Show.

Natalie Portman in a strapless red dress and a bob hairstyle.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
in News

Natalie Portman doesn’t abide by beauty rules and honestly, I’m taking this as a sign that I shouldn’t either. On May 27, the actress was photographed as she prepared to get ready for the Dior Cruise 2025 show. After a whirlwind few weeks in Cannes and New York City, she was back in Europe for the presentation and wearing a grungy manicure that was a huge juxtaposition to her summery, white outfit.

Portman’s nails were cut and filed into a short square shape, then painted a deep purple color. A few swipes of top coat added an expensive-looking shine to the manicure. She paired the manicure with a sleek, slicked-back ponytail, light makeup, and a sheer gown, covering her shoulders with a matching blazer to ward off the evening chill.

Deeper shades like the one Portman opted for are typically seen more frequently in the fall and winter months, so it’s fun to see the star embrace her love for darker hues during what is practically the start of the European summer season. In an era where trends like bubble bath nails and more minimal designs continue to rise in popularity, seeing A-list celebrities like Portman push against the norm and opt for colors that they actually enjoy is refreshing.

I’ve been giving my nails a break from Gel-X sets, but in the meantime, I’m wearing traditional nail lacquer formulas that give me that glossy shine. Keep reading for the polishes that you can pick up to recreate Portman’s latest mani look.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis

Chanel makes one of my favorite nail lacquer formulas and this shade in Rouge Noir will give you the deep grungy look of Portman's nails.

Opi Nail Lacquer Purple With a Purpose | Opaque Dark Purple Shimmer Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer Purple With a Purpose

Prefer a more neutral purple? Opt for this one from OPI.

Essie Nail Polish, Salon-Quality Purple Nail Polish, Vegan, Fall 2024, Leather Weather, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Leather Weather

Essie's Leather Weather, which leans more violet, is an easy way to recreate Portman's moody manicure.

