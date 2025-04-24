I live for a good spring nail trend—give me the pretty pinks, butter yellows, and dotted floral designs. Frankly, I don’t really care (like, even a little) that they’re basic manicure options—I consider these shades and designs cliché for a reason. They’re that good. But! Throw a little fresh and funky idea into the mix, and I’m quick to give it a go. Such is the case with my current obsession: the pastel chrome nail trend.

Blending the chrome that the nail world came to know and love with Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails, featuring a pretty pastel hue underneath, results in a cheery, shine-filled manicure that still exudes a sophisticated aura. Robin’s egg blue alone? It’s pretty. But robin’s egg blue with a chrome finish? Now, we're introducing some edge. “Adding an iridescent sparkle helps your manicure pick up all the sparkling sunshine,” says celebrity nail artist Miss Pop. “Chrome pastels are polite and sweet, but with an added touch of magic that gives grown-up mermaid vibes.”

There’s really no limit to the combos you can create. Throw an opalescent topper over a classic French for something a bit funkier than the status quo, a key lime hue for a mani that looks good enough to eat, or a lilac with florals to add a mature edge. “It strikes the balance between soft and futuristic, giving off a fresh, dreamy vibe that still feels elevated and fashion-forward,” says celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi. You can also go for a watercolor design, gradient nails that are easy to DIY, or use press-ons to achieve the look without much effort at all.

To get some inspiration ahead of your next appointment, scroll ahead.

Shop the Pastel Chrome Nail Trend

Y2K Vibes

"This is my favorite chrome pastel shade," says Miss Pop. "It's what I am wearing on my toes and my nails." If you're not great and free-handing a French tip, just tip a makeup sponge in white polish and slowly roll it over the outer edge of your nail.

Cotton Candy Energy

"Pastel chrome nails give off a soft, airy vibe with a hint of Y2K or cyber-femme influence," says Choi. Case in point: these ombre tips that offer a hint of blue, pink and yellow with a pearly topper.

Strawberry Matcha

"They’re playful but not childish, glam but still subtle," Choi says about pastel chromes. these strawberry-focused nails are proof. They're sweet and special, but subtle enough to still be chic. These guys make me want to plan a little picnic in the park.

Build Me Up Buttercup

"Pure sunshine" is how Miss Pop describes this butter yellow chrome. The cheery color has been going strong in the nail world since Bieber wore the hue to her baby shower last year.

Easter Egg Energy

Can I offer you a little watercolor action for spring? Mix and match your favorite color to create a custom blend. Just use a makeup sponge to gently tap on a few different shades. Then, blur it out with a top coat and add a chrome topper.

Key Lime Pie

Tangy and trendy, this is the ultimate cool girl hue. I'm a big fan of JinSoon's Palma, but you can go for any cool-toned green. Word from the wise: the chrome topper will make the shade appear a bit lighter than it looks in the jar.

A Chrome Assortment

Have color paralysis? Same here—which is why I am in love with this different-color-on-every-nail idea. The chrome finish ties it all together for a funky (but polished) feel.

I Heart This

Now this is probably not for the nail art novices, but if you're going to a salon or have some serious skills, try this heart tip. Nail crowns like this have been everywhere—even popping up on J.Lo's nails.

Lucky Moon Stone

Moon stones are said to bring luck and protection into your orbit. If you can't get your hands on a real one, you might as well wear it on your hands. It's a look that's loved my the admittedly "witchy" Vanessa Hudgens, so you know it's the real deal.

Robin's Egg

Summer is wedding season, take a page out of celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik's book and infuse a little "something blue" into the celebrations. This Tiffany box blue hue is gorgeous—and instantly makes your manicure look expensive.

Nude Nails

If a bright color isn't your thing, you can still get in on the trend. Use a very pale pink (I'm a Ballet Slippers fan) or no color at all with the chrome topper. Your nail's natural hue will emulate a very soft pink pastel, and the opalescent sheen is ideal for summer and spring days.

Fresh Blooms

Florals for spring actually start to be groundbreaking with a chrome finish. These are shockingly easy to free-hand. All you need is a few different polish shades, a dotting tool, and a detail brush.

Pearly Chrome

Double the sparkle can be double the fun when you combine pearl-tinted polish and a chrome topper. This inspo picture is all the proof I need. "It's a pearl fantasy," says Miss Pop.

