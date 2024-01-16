Meghann Fahy’s “Effortless” Emmys Hair Is Thanks to an $8 Drugstore Product

It’s bound to be a big night for White Lotus—the show is nominated for upwards of 20 Emmys. Breakout star Meghann Fahy, who was previously known for her role in The Bold Type, nabbed a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Daphne in the show’s second series. That in mind, it’s no shocker that Fahy brought some of the best beauty to the red carpet.

She teamed up with her go-to hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg to create an easy, breezy, and shockingly affordable blowout. “This look was completely inspired by Meghann’s gorgeous dress,” Rozenberg exclusively shared with Marie Claire. “The velvet material feels luxe, but we wanted to create a look that felt a little effortless by keeping her hair down and feeling a little loose.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite this hair looking like the epitome of luxury, every product used to achieve it was well under $20 thanks to TRESemmé. After a good shampoo and conditioner, came the most important step: A hefty spray of the Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Spray. “It made the hair look so glossy and didn’t weigh the hair down at all,” Rozenberg shared. As for her volume? It was made possible by a five-star blow out technique. “I blow dried in sections using a round brush, and added in Velcro rollers to the crown and back of her hair, leaving the front down to feel more natural.”

While Fahy tapped Rozenberg for the big night, I wouldn’t be too surprised if the actress recreates the look from the comfort of her own bathroom in the days or weeks to come. Just a few weeks back, the Emmy nominee told Marie Claire that she’s been upping the ante on her DIY hair technique recently. “I still can’t do my hair as well as Jacob, but I’m definitely getting better,” she joked at the time, calling Rozenberg a “hair savant.”

Who knows, maybe Fahy will fine tune her skills and be her own hairstylist for the next big red carpet?