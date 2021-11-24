The Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette Is About to be 50% Off at Ulta

In the world of beauty, products that reach cult status are few and far between. Sure, there are viral-worthy products that stay top of mind for a few days before another one takes its spot. There are trending gadgets that excessively scatter your Instagram feed but don't end up living up to the hype. For a product to actually earn its stripes among the savvy beauty consumers of today, it has to be extra special. Cue the Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette, a 14-pan eyeshadow palette that has had everyone from celebrity makeup artists to your favorite influencer talking since launching in the summer of 2016—and for good reason. For two days during the tail-end of Black Friday weekend (November 28 to November 30), the top shelf-worthy palette will be 50% off on Ulta.com. And we're willing to bet it'll sell out.

Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette $45

A feast for any warm-toned eyeshadow lover, the Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette features warm neutral and berry shades that suit virtually every occasion—whether the day calls for adding slight definition to your crease or your evening plans require a more sultry makeup look. The palette is inspired by Renaissance art, offering full-pigment shades that look equally as gorgeous on the eyes as they do in the pan. And with nearly 13,000 rave five-star reviews on Ulta.com, it's one of the most highly-rated, versatile, user-friendly, palettes on the market.

The majority of the palette is matte (11 shades, to be exact), but you also get two metallics and one satin shade sprinkled in. Word to the wise: a little bit of product goes a long way, as these eyeshadows are extremely opaque and have an intense color payoff. That being said, if blending isn't your forte, know that the shadows were formulated to be extremely blendable. Where the mattes apply smooth and creamy, the metallics can be applied wet or dry (though admittedly, we're partial to that extra hint of shimmer they give off when applied wet). Best part: these are one of the few eyeshadow formulas on the market that apply flawlessly to bare skin—no primer needed. And, with an impressive eight-hour lasting power, you'll be able to go from work to happy hour sans touchups.

The palette is housed in travel-friendly packaging with a velvety soft exterior and a mirror. It also comes with a double-sided eyeshadow brush to help you deposit, diffuse, highlight, and blend. And while it normally retails for $45, the 50% off Black Friday sale makes it impossible to resist stocking up.