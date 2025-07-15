Tyla’s Latest Protective Hairstyle Takes on a Gorgeous Hybrid Approach
It's the lovechild of lemonade and goddess braids.
Leave it to Tyla to combine two of my favorite protective styles into one chic look. On July 14, the singer was pictured in Germany, arriving at a post-performance afterparty. While the star underwent an outfit change, my eyes stayed locked on her gorgeous protective hairstyle—and I, for one, can feel an impending change on my own hair calendar.
The singer’s hair was cornrowed into an intricate pattern that directed the braids over her right shoulder—a hairstyle now colloquially referred to as “Lemonade” braids ever since Beyoncé sported the same look while filming a 2016 music video. Unlike the traditional version of the hair—which features the lower half of the braids plaited to the ends—Tyla integrated curly extensions. The result is a cross between Lemonade and goddess braids, a chic interpretation of two of the most popular protective styles of the summer.
This isn’t the first protective hairstyle that Tyla has been spotted in over the past few months. At her Governors Ball Music Festival performance in early June, she was seen in goddess braids. And even before that, she rocked a similar cornrow style at the Billboard Women In Music Awards.
If you don’t want to commit to the short hairstyle trends that are currently sweeping Hollywood—looking at you, bobs and pixies—protective styles like these are a great way to switch up your look without making any permanent changes. Take a page out of Tyla’s book and combine braids and extensions for a customized style that fits your lifestyle and needs.
Everything from the singer’s braids to her bronze makeup is the epitome of main character energy, and that's the vibe I’m looking to bring the rest of the summer. Keep reading for the products that channel Tyla, right at home.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.