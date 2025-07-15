Leave it to Tyla to combine two of my favorite protective styles into one chic look. On July 14, the singer was pictured in Germany, arriving at a post-performance afterparty. While the star underwent an outfit change, my eyes stayed locked on her gorgeous protective hairstyle—and I, for one, can feel an impending change on my own hair calendar.

The singer’s hair was cornrowed into an intricate pattern that directed the braids over her right shoulder—a hairstyle now colloquially referred to as “Lemonade” braids ever since Beyoncé sported the same look while filming a 2016 music video. Unlike the traditional version of the hair—which features the lower half of the braids plaited to the ends—Tyla integrated curly extensions. The result is a cross between Lemonade and goddess braids, a chic interpretation of two of the most popular protective styles of the summer.

Tyla arrives at her after party at Maaya Berlin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first protective hairstyle that Tyla has been spotted in over the past few months. At her Governors Ball Music Festival performance in early June, she was seen in goddess braids. And even before that, she rocked a similar cornrow style at the Billboard Women In Music Awards.

If you don’t want to commit to the short hairstyle trends that are currently sweeping Hollywood—looking at you, bobs and pixies—protective styles like these are a great way to switch up your look without making any permanent changes. Take a page out of Tyla’s book and combine braids and extensions for a customized style that fits your lifestyle and needs.

Everything from the singer’s braids to her bronze makeup is the epitome of main character energy, and that's the vibe I’m looking to bring the rest of the summer. Keep reading for the products that channel Tyla, right at home.

Estyle Eco Styler Soothe & Shine Scalp Oil $9.97 at Walmart There isn't much to do in terms of maintenance when it comes to protective styles, which is why I love them. Still, I like to add some oil every now and then, not only to my scalp but also on the braids themselves to keep them looking fresh and shiny. Wavytalk Hair Dryer $31.83 at Amazon The curly extensions in this style will likely require a bit of brushing every once in a while to keep them from tangling. Keep a detangling brush and a diffuser, like the one seen here from Wavytalk, on hand. PSA Dew Halo $31 at PSA Gorgeous makeup starts with hydrated skin, and Tyla's plump skin is glowing. For a similar look, prep your skin with a product like this PSA Skin spray. Tanielle Jai Bronzour Sun-Kissed Sculpt Cream $45 at Revolve Tyla's bronzey skin is one of her signatures, and I have fallen in love with the brand Tanielle Jai for a similar look. A cross between a bronzer and contour, this cream pigment makes it look like you've had a love affair with the sun. Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Longwear Lip Pencil $29 at Sephora Tyla is a big fan of a '90s brown lip liner, and one of the best liners to achieve this look is Pat McGrath's Legendary Longwear Lip Pencil in Divine Brown.

