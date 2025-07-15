Megan Thee Stallion Hit the Big Apple Wearing Her Juiciest Manicure Yet

Megan Thee Stallion changes manicures so often that I'm starting to become genuinely impressed by it. Last week she was wearing pink pastel chrome nails during a tropical getaway with her new beau Klay Thompson, and right before that, she was wearing a super-complex manicure featuring a "devil fruit" design inspired by one of her favorite anime programs. Like most people currently on my Instagram feed, it seems like she's still really into the fruit nail trend these days, since her latest manicure features a subtle apple design.

On July 14, Megan took to TikTok to share a video showing off her monochromatic red outfit of the day. In it, she's wearing a red New York Yankees hat, long, bright red hair with blunt bangs, and a white T-shirt with bold red font. The theme of her look was apples (because she was in New York), and not only was there an apple stem sticking out of her baseball cap, but she also captioned the video with apple emojis and wore bright red stiletto nails with a tiny, green stem design painted near her cuticles.

She didn't tag her nail tech in the TikTok video, but it's possible that the manicure is the work of her go-to manicurist as of late, Tahvya Krok.

Megan Thee Stallion showing off her New York-inspired outfit on TikTok. (Image credit: TikTok / @megantheestallion)

Fruit-inspired manicures have always been a thing, but they've especially been popping off on social media in the last few months, likely to coincide with the start of summer.

“Fruit nails tend to trend in the summer because the designs are fun and colorful, and fruits themselves are hydrating—perfectly reflecting a summer vibe,” celebrity manicurist Sarah Chue previously told Marie Claire.

The good news is that, even if you're not able to draw a complex fruit design by hand, there are tons of other ways to incorporate them into your manicure. To mimic Megan's red apple look, read ahead to see some products that might come in handy.