While I'm by no means a sneakerhead, I do have an extensive collection. And while yes, I do love to shop the best sneakers of 2022 , I also have a penchant for shopping for essential sneakers that don't fall under any single trend. That's why I tend to keep a pair of black sneakers in my wardrobe at all times. They're basically the little black dresses of my sneaker collection.

Let's be clear about something: I'm shopping for black sneakers this summer because I've already found all of my personal favorite white sneakers, which I wear on a near-constant basis. I've also discussed at length the best slip-on sneakers as well as the best chunky sneakers that the fashion crowd can't get enough of this season. Despite my best efforts to expand beyond my monochromatic footwear comfort zone, I keep coming back to black sneakers as a failsafe option when I'm running out the door.

And I'm not alone: Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have both been spotted in matching pairs of black Adidas Samba sneakers over the last few weeks. The sleek silhouette, available in both black and white, has been practically sold out ever since, proving that even fashion's most elite insiders are opting for a little something different for summer 2022.

Ahead, I've rounded up the best black sneakers for you to shop right now, from classic brands like Nike, Vans, and New Balance plus a few designer options from Maison Margiela, VINCE, and KOIO.

Best Classic Black Shoes (opens in new tab) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic Whether you've never owned a pair of black high-tops from Converse or are just looking to buy a new replacement pair, this unisex canvas sneaker never goes out of style. $65 at Converse (opens in new tab) $45 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $54 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Celeb-Adored Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) Adidas Vegan Samba Sneaker Behold, the pair of shoes that Hollywood can't stop wearing. Along with Kendall and Bella, models like Kaia Gerber and Kate Moss have been spotted in the $100 shoe. $100 at Adidas (opens in new tab)

Best Comfortable Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) New Balance 574 Core Sneakers New Balance sneakers have earned a reputation for being supremlely comfortable, so prepare to never want to take this pair of shoes of your feet. The squishy-yet-supportive sole is great if you're commuting into the office again or if you need to be on your feet for hours at a time. Plus, they're effortlessly stylish. $85 at New Balance (opens in new tab)

Best Platform Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) PUMA x DUA LIPA Mayze Flutur Women's Sneakers Dua Lipa and PUMA collabed on the coolest pair of black sneakers. While the chunky platform on this pair definetely makes them feel a bit heavy, they earn major stying points thanks to the glossy finish. $110 at Puma (opens in new tab)

Best Black Sneaker For Running (opens in new tab) Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Sneaker While the best running shoes for women aren't always the best looking on the market, this pair from Nike hits both birds with one stone. Supportive and comfortable enough to run in, cute enough to wear with leggings if you're just getting through all of your weekly errands. $200 at Nordsrom (opens in new tab)

Best Iconic Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) Vans Old Skool Sneakers You probably had a pair of these in high school, or again when they made a fashionable resurgance back in 2019. This sturdy skate shoe is made to be lived in, so don't be afraid to wear them down. $70 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Best LLow-Top Canvas Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) Superga Cotu Sneakers Italian shoe brand Superga has been one of my longtime favorites for its no-fuss, comfortable silhouettes. I'm exchanging my dirty white pair for a fresh new pair of black ones this fall. $65 at Superga (opens in new tab)

Best Black Sneakers for the Gym (opens in new tab) APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Tracer Mesh and Neoprene Sneakers These sleek athletic sneakers are made with mesh and neoprene for the ideal balance between support and comfort. $230 at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab)

Best Bedazzled Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) Betsey Johnson Sidny Black Sneakers Everyone needs a pair of sparkly sneakers in their life! This pick from Betsey Johnson is great to change into on a night out when you're tired of wearing your heels. $89 at Betsey Johnson (opens in new tab)

Best Designer Sneakers (opens in new tab) Maison Margiela Black Leather Tabi Low-Top Sneakers Maison Margiela's Tabi sneakers are some of the most divisive on the market right now, but I happen to love them. The seperated toe design is instantly recognizable and supremely comfortable, despite how it might look! $600 at SSENSE (opens in new tab)

Best Sustainable Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) Veja Nova Sneakers These canvas sneakers from Veja have a removable cushioned insole and have a rubber sole partially made from wild rubber from the Amazonian rainforest. $105 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

Best Gum Sole Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) adidas by Stella McCartney Asmc Treino Sneakers If you like the look of a contrasting rubber gum sole, this pair of black sneakers from adidas' ongoing collaboration with designer Stella McCartney is for you. A super supportive heel design combined with a cuishioned midsole leaves you with no pain or discomfort. $180 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

Best Slip-On Canvas Sneakers (opens in new tab) Vans UA Classic Slip On Sneakers Long live the Vans Slip On Sneaker. This pair is practically a staple in the closets of cool kids everywhere thanks to its no-fuss design and cushioned sole. $55 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

Best Slip-On Suede Sneakers (opens in new tab) Vince Suede Warren Sneaker If you're looking for a slip-on sneaker that feels a bit more elevated than one made from canvas, consider this pair from VINCE. The slightly-platformed sole gives this otherwise simple pair of sneakers a little lift. $225 at VINCE (opens in new tab)

Best Simple Black Sneaker (opens in new tab) Everlane The Forever Sneaker As you might expect, a pair of shoes dubbed the "Forever Sneaker" is simply timeless. This pair from Everlane is also fully recyclable and is made with a 100% organic cotton upper. $65 at Everlane (opens in new tab)

Best Printed Sneaker (opens in new tab) Reformation Hazel Canvas Sneaker Not all black sneakers need to be boring! This new pair from Reformation is covered in their popular newsprint design. $98 at Reformation (opens in new tab)

Best Leather Black Sneaker (opens in new tab) Koio Capri Sneaker Leather sneakers are great if you want to wear something in a slightly more formal enviornment that still feels cool. This pair from KOIO comes in a ton of colors and is handmade in Tuscany, Italy. $295 at KOIO (opens in new tab)

Best Top-Rated Black Sneaker (opens in new tab) Cariuma All Black Canvas Sneaker This pair from Cariuma has nearly 5,000 five-star reviews. "Literally like I imagine walking on a cloud would feel and they go with everything," said one glowing reviewer. $79 at Cariuma (opens in new tab)

Best Retro Black Sneakers (opens in new tab) Nike Daybreak Sneakers If you've been watching Stranger Things and want to try a bit of a retro feel with your footwear, consider this pair from Nike. The lived-in design only looks better the more you wear them. $90 at NIke (opens in new tab)