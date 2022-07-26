Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While I'm by no means a sneakerhead, I do have an extensive collection. And while yes, I do love to shop the best sneakers of 2022 , I also have a penchant for shopping for essential sneakers that don't fall under any single trend. That's why I tend to keep a pair of black sneakers in my wardrobe at all times. They're basically the little black dresses of my sneaker collection.
Let's be clear about something: I'm shopping for black sneakers this summer because I've already found all of my personal favorite white sneakers, which I wear on a near-constant basis. I've also discussed at length the best slip-on sneakers as well as the best chunky sneakers that the fashion crowd can't get enough of this season. Despite my best efforts to expand beyond my monochromatic footwear comfort zone, I keep coming back to black sneakers as a failsafe option when I'm running out the door.
And I'm not alone: Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have both been spotted in matching pairs of black Adidas Samba sneakers over the last few weeks. The sleek silhouette, available in both black and white, has been practically sold out ever since, proving that even fashion's most elite insiders are opting for a little something different for summer 2022.
Ahead, I've rounded up the best black sneakers for you to shop right now, from classic brands like Nike, Vans, and New Balance plus a few designer options from Maison Margiela, VINCE, and KOIO.
Best Classic Black Shoes
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic
Whether you've never owned a pair of black high-tops from Converse or are just looking to buy a new replacement pair, this unisex canvas sneaker never goes out of style.
Best Celeb-Adored Black Sneakers
Adidas Vegan Samba Sneaker
Behold, the pair of shoes that Hollywood can't stop wearing. Along with Kendall and Bella, models like Kaia Gerber and Kate Moss have been spotted in the $100 shoe.
Best Comfortable Black Sneakers
New Balance 574 Core Sneakers
New Balance sneakers have earned a reputation for being supremlely comfortable, so prepare to never want to take this pair of shoes of your feet. The squishy-yet-supportive sole is great if you're commuting into the office again or if you need to be on your feet for hours at a time. Plus, they're effortlessly stylish.
Best Platform Black Sneakers
PUMA x DUA LIPA Mayze Flutur Women's Sneakers
Dua Lipa and PUMA collabed on the coolest pair of black sneakers. While the chunky platform on this pair definetely makes them feel a bit heavy, they earn major stying points thanks to the glossy finish.
Best Black Sneaker For Running
Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Sneaker
While the best running shoes for women aren't always the best looking on the market, this pair from Nike hits both birds with one stone. Supportive and comfortable enough to run in, cute enough to wear with leggings if you're just getting through all of your weekly errands.
Best Iconic Black Sneakers
Vans Old Skool Sneakers
You probably had a pair of these in high school, or again when they made a fashionable resurgance back in 2019. This sturdy skate shoe is made to be lived in, so don't be afraid to wear them down.
Best LLow-Top Canvas Black Sneakers
Superga Cotu Sneakers
Italian shoe brand Superga has been one of my longtime favorites for its no-fuss, comfortable silhouettes. I'm exchanging my dirty white pair for a fresh new pair of black ones this fall.
Best Black Sneakers for the Gym
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Tracer Mesh and Neoprene Sneakers
These sleek athletic sneakers are made with mesh and neoprene for the ideal balance between support and comfort.
Best Bedazzled Black Sneakers
Betsey Johnson Sidny Black Sneakers
Everyone needs a pair of sparkly sneakers in their life! This pick from Betsey Johnson is great to change into on a night out when you're tired of wearing your heels.
Best Designer Sneakers
Maison Margiela Black Leather Tabi Low-Top Sneakers
Maison Margiela's Tabi sneakers are some of the most divisive on the market right now, but I happen to love them. The seperated toe design is instantly recognizable and supremely comfortable, despite how it might look!
Best Sustainable Black Sneakers
Veja Nova Sneakers
These canvas sneakers from Veja have a removable cushioned insole and have a rubber sole partially made from wild rubber from the Amazonian rainforest.
Best Gum Sole Black Sneakers
adidas by Stella McCartney Asmc Treino Sneakers
If you like the look of a contrasting rubber gum sole, this pair of black sneakers from adidas' ongoing collaboration with designer Stella McCartney is for you. A super supportive heel design combined with a cuishioned midsole leaves you with no pain or discomfort.
Best Slip-On Canvas Sneakers
Vans UA Classic Slip On Sneakers
Long live the Vans Slip On Sneaker. This pair is practically a staple in the closets of cool kids everywhere thanks to its no-fuss design and cushioned sole.
Best Slip-On Suede Sneakers
Vince Suede Warren Sneaker
If you're looking for a slip-on sneaker that feels a bit more elevated than one made from canvas, consider this pair from VINCE. The slightly-platformed sole gives this otherwise simple pair of sneakers a little lift.
Best Simple Black Sneaker
Everlane The Forever Sneaker
As you might expect, a pair of shoes dubbed the "Forever Sneaker" is simply timeless. This pair from Everlane is also fully recyclable and is made with a 100% organic cotton upper.
Best Printed Sneaker
Reformation Hazel Canvas Sneaker
Not all black sneakers need to be boring! This new pair from Reformation is covered in their popular newsprint design.
Best Leather Black Sneaker
Koio Capri Sneaker
Leather sneakers are great if you want to wear something in a slightly more formal enviornment that still feels cool. This pair from KOIO comes in a ton of colors and is handmade in Tuscany, Italy.
Best Top-Rated Black Sneaker
Cariuma All Black Canvas Sneaker
This pair from Cariuma has nearly 5,000 five-star reviews. "Literally like I imagine walking on a cloud would feel and they go with everything," said one glowing reviewer.
Best Retro Black Sneakers
Nike Daybreak Sneakers
If you've been watching Stranger Things and want to try a bit of a retro feel with your footwear, consider this pair from Nike. The lived-in design only looks better the more you wear them.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Has Some of the Best Beauty Buys Ever
Found: The best beauty brands to invest in during the sale.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Kylie Jenner Hates the New Instagram, Too
Today in "celebrities, they're just like us."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Posed in Her Birthday Suit to Mark Turning 53
That's clever marketing, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn