If I had to guess which haircut trend has been sitting right at the top of everyone’s beauty mood board over the last year, it’d be the pixie cut. “This is a short haircut that tapers close to the head, usually cropped at the back and sides with slightly longer layers on top,” says hairstylist Jewell Hingorani. The style itself can be dated back almost a century, yet it’s a haircut that continues to dominate today’s trend cycle to the same degree as the blunt bob. “Pixies always come back in style because they’re fresh, freeing, and low-maintenance—three things everyone loves,” says celebrity hairstylist Joey Scandizzo. “There’s something really powerful about cutting your hair short. It feels bold, confident, and intentional.”

Getting rid of a few (or several) extra inches of hair certainly isn’t a new trend, but short haircuts like this one have undergone a bit of a renaissance in 2025, and if you’re curious about following in the footsteps of people like Keke Palmer (who revealed a bold, ginger cut towards the end of the summer) or Carrie Coon (who popped out with an icy blonde pixie cut at the 2025 Emmy Awards) in getting a dramatic cut, I don’t blame you for being tempted. But whether you’ve already surrendered to the call of the pixie cut or you’re currently considering it, it’s likely that you have some questions about how to style your new cropped cut once you’re out of the salon chair.

Keep reading for a short guide on everything you need to know about getting a pixie cut, from how often to get trims to the best styling products to use.

Who Should Get a Pixie Cut?

The good news is that pixie cuts are universally flattering, so they have potential to look good on anyone, but it’s more so up to your hairstylist to ensure that the cut is customized to fit your face shape. “If you’ve got a rounder face, a little height or texture on top helps elongate your features,” Scandizzo says. “If your features are strong or angular, a softer fringe or a bit of movement balances everything out.” He also adds that the beauty of getting a pixie cut is that you can play around the length, where you part your hair, and your texture to highlight what you love most about your face. “It’s not about the cut being ‘perfect’ for a face shape; it’s about the shape being perfect for you,” he says.

These types of cuts also work well on all textures (from straight to curly) and hair densities, though Hingorani notes that the pixie is a go-to for people with fine or thinning hair, since the short haircut can create the illusion of fullness.

Carrie Coon wears her platinum blonde pixie cut to a premiere event in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to Maintain a Pixie Cut

Short hairstyles often get a bad rap for being difficult to maintain, but the truth is styles like the pixie cut are actually pretty easy to care for, especially if you have the right tools and products. Here’s what you need to know before making the big chop.

Get regular trims: Obviously not everyone’s hair grows at the same rate, but a good rule of thumb to keep in mind when getting a pixie cut is ensuring that you’re getting regular trims. Both Scandizzo and Hingorani recommend getting a trim every four to six weeks, since this type of cut can easily appear overgrown and lose its shape. “Regular trims help to keep the shape sharp,” Hingorani says. “Short hair loses its structure quickly, so regular maintenance is key.” If getting a haircut once a month doesn’t sound economical for you, sporting the grown-out look (aka the “bixie,” which is a cross between a bob and a pixie cut) is also an option, though hairstylist Hayley Heckmann still recommends getting trims at least every eight to 12 weeks to keep your ends healthy. Use lightweight styling products: Per Scandizzo, products that are too heavy in texture can weigh your hair down, impacting the overall shape of the cut. When styling your hair, considering using lighter products like texture sprays and smoothing balms. Hingorani agrees. “For styling, lightweight pomades, texture creams, and volume powders are ideal,” she says. “A root-lifting spray can add instant fullness for finer textures.” If you want to give your pixie cut a sleek look, she recommends using “a small amount of smoothing serum” to “keep the hair polished.” On the flip side, if you want a more tousled, lived-in look, a dry texture spray can add movement and make the layers more piecey.

Shop Some Pixie Cut Essentials

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meet the Experts

Jewell Hingorani Social Links Navigation Hairstylist Jewell Hingorani is a hairstylist and founder of Jewell Clip hair extensions.

Joey Scandizzo Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Joey Scandizzo is a celebrity hairstylist and co-creative director of ELEVEN Australia.