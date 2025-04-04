Demi Moore Ditched Her Long Locks for a New Lob Haircut That Screams Old Money
Not quite a c*nty little bob, but just as iconic.
Very few things in Hollywood genuinely surprise me anymore—but Demi Moore’s latest haircut made my jaw drop. On Apr. 3, the actress shared a selfie on Instagram to mark the start of filming Landman season two, and with it, debuted a fresh new hairstyle that channels her character on the show: the wife of a billionaire Texas oil tycoon. Naturally, the lob hairstyle is chic, sharp, and totally old money.
In the photo carousel, Moore’s famously hip-length hair is now grazing her shoulders. It's longer than a traditional bob but shorter than your standard mid-length cut—landing somewhere in between. The result? A sleek, polished lob that feels part Texas socialite, part Jackie Kennedy. And yes, it's just as glamorous as it sounds.
A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)
A photo posted by on
A contraction of the term “long bob,” lobs are perfect for those who want a shorter hairstyle but are not ready to fully commit. While stars like Leslie Bibb and Michelle Williams have been championing the cunty little bob trend that has rapidly entered the zeitgeist as of late, lobs are a much more timeless and approachable hairstyle—it echoes a white t-shirt: versatile, easy-to-wear, and looks good with every outfit.
While Moore’s new look is likely due to a wig, lobs are a great option for people who want to grow out a bob or who want to experience having short hair before making the full pixie or buzzcut chop. Keep reading to see the extensions I recommend experimenting with, should you be so inclined to recreate Moore’s look, as well as the products that will keep your hair in tip-top shape while you make your new lob your own.
I'm no stranger to using hair extensions to switch up my look (as are many Black women who like to dabble with different protective styles without compromising their natural hair). In fact, I have this exact set on standby for when I get my hair done again, and I will be cutting and layering to my heart's content without any fear of my natural hair being impacted.
I was watching one of my favorite hairstylists on TikTok recently and she said that curly hair tends to fare better when using a heat protectant that has a balmy, creamy texture. This was news to me, so I've been on the hunt for similar formulas—this one from R+Co fits the bill.
One of the best things about a lob is how easy it is to touch up. That being said, the tool you use is integral, so I can't recommend the interchangeable curling iron from Wavy Talk enough. It comes with five different heads that allow you to get everything from glamorous Old Hollywood curls to a bouncy-looking blowout.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
