For most of Hollywood's elite, the column dress is considered a signature. Zoë Kravitz wears one on virtually every red carpet she walks—and has done so for years. Ariana Grande even got married in one. And while the look has certainly withstood the test of time, I'll be the first to admit: an update wouldn't hurt.

And that's exactly what Kaia Gerber served up on her most recent red carpet. On August 3, the second-generation supermodel attended yet another premiere for the ongoing press tour for her new Hulu series, The Shards. Continuing her own column skirt fixation, she wore an all-white iteration for a photo call in Berlin, Germany.

But this wasn't the straightforward gown we're used to seeing on the star. Instead of your standard floor-length LBD, Gerber wore a two-piece set in stark white. The custom Prada number was minimalistic as they come, with a pin-straight skirt and a matching crop top—both made of luxe satin crepe. Despite its innate simplicity, the co-ord made a major impact.

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Kaia Gerber continued her column dress streak in a custom Prada set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Its lone statement design element was visible only from behind. The cropped top boasted an open back with three simple straps holding it perfectly in place.

When it came time to select accessories, Gerber stuck to the same pared-back energy. She wore a single diamond tennis bracelet and simple stud earrings. And thanks to her outfit's precise tailoring, her shoes were rendered totally invisible.

The crop top featured a sexy open-back detail, which elevated the at-first-glance-simple design. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber has been pushing the column skirt agenda for years—and white dresses, specifically, are her bread and butter. Back in 2024, she wore a sequin style to the Met Gala (another custom Prada look).

Kaia Gerber wore a sequined Prada column dress at the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also wore the bandage dress version of her present-day look on the red carpet for the premiere of Shell during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. This look was particularly notable as it was an homage to her mother Cindy Crawford, who wore a near-identical design to the 1993 Oscars.

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Kaia Gerber wore a white bandage dress honoring her mother. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long live the column skirt.

Shop White Column Skirts Inspired By Kaia Gerber