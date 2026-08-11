Veja's White Sneakers Made Natalie Portman the Chicest Mom in Paris

Pregnant celebrities won't hesitate to sacrifice footwear trends for underrated silhouettes with more support. On August 10 in Paris, however, Natalie Portman's Vejas nailed the white sneaker trend and soothed her soles.

Before catching a movie with her boyfriend, Tanguy Destable, Portman was spotted in a baby bump-shielding shirtdress, a cozy fleece cardigan, oval-shaped sunglasses, and what appear to be Veja's V-10 sneakers.

Between the thick, supportive gumsoles and the flexible cotton canvas, it's no wonder they're highly rated and maternity-approved. Portman's pair came in V-10's usual white base and featured the "V" logo in black. Earlier in the Oscar winner's third pregnancy, the Vejas would've set you back $160, but now they're down to $112.

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Natalie Portman styled pregnancy-friendly sneakers from Veja with a pinstripe shirtdress in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since Veja launched the V-10s in 2015 (to celebrate the French brand's tenth anniversary), the silhouette has maintained a permanent spot in cool mom closets. Back in the 2010s, everyone from Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon to Meghan Markle and Lily Collins paired them with street style looks. Portman, however, hasn't publicly worn them since May 2024, when they finished her jeans-and-a-T-shirt uniform in London. With this latest look, it's safe to say the Hollywood-wide Veja hiatus is officially over.

While Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice prefer the Esplar and Recife sneakers, respectively, take it from Portman: The tried-and-true V-10s are the move, whether you're pregnant or not. So, shop the collection of Portman-approved Veja sneakers below.

Shop Veja Sneakers Inspired by Natalie Portman

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TOPICS sneakers pregnancy