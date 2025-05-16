The Middle Part Is Still at the Center of Summer's Biggest Hair Trends
The hairstyle celebs turn to time and time again.
It’s one of the greatest debates of our time—a seemingly endless quest for an answer everyone can agree on. So deeply woven into the fabric of society that your choice can make or break your social standing. The question, you might be wondering, is this: which hairstyle reigns supreme—the middle or side part? Hollywood has sent a clear message this week, and the middle part has won the vote.
As evidenced by numerous celebrities lately, middle parts are simply not going anywhere anytime soon. Let’s dive into a few examples, shall we?
Today, May 16, Bella Hadid was spotted in London with her newly blonde hair down, curled, and flowing in the wind as she walked. The style perfectly framed her face thanks to a middle part that created a sort of faux curtain bang.
Over in France, Barbara Palvin is attending the Cannes Film Festival, where she was spotted in a chic updo on her way to the festivities of the day. Her side part mirrored Hadid’s as it also allowed for her bangs to frame her face; however, instead of hers being curled, they were only slightly waved to match her edgy two-piece skirt suit and pointed-toe black heels.
In New York City, singer and Broadway actress Michelle Williams took her side part out for a spin as she paid a visit to the set of Access Hollywood. Similar to Hadid’s, her hair was curled to perfection; however, instead of a buttery blonde, William’s hair was a gorgeous jet black shade, which perfectly complemented the black-and-white polka dot Abbyke Domina dress that she wore.
I personally subscribe to the middle-part narrative, so I’m particularly happy that Hollywood has fallen in line. Still, your preferred hairstyle, like any other part of your beauty and personal-care routine, is just that—uniquely individual to you and varies from person to person.
All of this to say that while the middle part is undoubtedly having a moment right now, there’s no wrong way to do your hair. Take what you want from this trend and leave what you don’t. But if you do want to hop on board, keep reading to see how you can make this simple trend your own.
With a style this simple, one of the easiest ways to make your middle part stand out is to have a fun hair color. For me, this means opting for a jet or blue-black á la Williams, so I'll be keeping this box hair dye from Clairol on hand for an easy at-home DIY session.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
