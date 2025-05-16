It’s one of the greatest debates of our time—a seemingly endless quest for an answer everyone can agree on. So deeply woven into the fabric of society that your choice can make or break your social standing. The question, you might be wondering, is this: which hairstyle reigns supreme—the middle or side part? Hollywood has sent a clear message this week, and the middle part has won the vote.

As evidenced by numerous celebrities lately, middle parts are simply not going anywhere anytime soon. Let’s dive into a few examples, shall we?

Bella Hadid leaving Morley's Chicken Shop after a Chicken Shop interview in Brick Lane before returning to her London Hotel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, May 16, Bella Hadid was spotted in London with her newly blonde hair down, curled, and flowing in the wind as she walked. The style perfectly framed her face thanks to a middle part that created a sort of faux curtain bang .

Barbara Palvin is seen at Hotel Martinez during day four of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over in France, Barbara Palvin is attending the Cannes Film Festival , where she was spotted in a chic updo on her way to the festivities of the day. Her side part mirrored Hadid’s as it also allowed for her bangs to frame her face; however, instead of hers being curled, they were only slightly waved to match her edgy two-piece skirt suit and pointed-toe black heels.

Michelle Williams is seen outside NBC Studios on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In New York City, singer and Broadway actress Michelle Williams took her side part out for a spin as she paid a visit to the set of Access Hollywood. Similar to Hadid’s, her hair was curled to perfection; however, instead of a buttery blonde , William’s hair was a gorgeous jet black shade, which perfectly complemented the black-and-white polka dot Abbyke Domina dress that she wore.

I personally subscribe to the middle-part narrative, so I’m particularly happy that Hollywood has fallen in line. Still, your preferred hairstyle, like any other part of your beauty and personal-care routine, is just that—uniquely individual to you and varies from person to person.

All of this to say that while the middle part is undoubtedly having a moment right now, there’s no wrong way to do your hair. Take what you want from this trend and leave what you don’t. But if you do want to hop on board, keep reading to see how you can make this simple trend your own.

