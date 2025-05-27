Natalie Portman's Frothy White Dior Cruise Gown Takes Her Signature Look in a Minimalist Direction
She's been honing her aesthetic for nearly two decades.
Natalie Portman has had dozens of red carpet hits over the years—each ensemble more different than the one before. But throughout numerous movie premieres and award shows—not to mention hundreds of designers—there's one look that has become a Portman's calling card. And she's spent years honing it to perfection.
On May 27, the May September actor touched down in Rome, Italy, for Dior's latest Cruise fashion show. She was draped entirely in ivory ruffles, wearing a one-shoulder ball gown from the luxury label. Portman wrapped one of the gown's many chiffon layers around her neck like a scarf, before topping with an ankle-length topcoat, also in white.
With her hair pulled back in a sleek low-pony, Portman's outfit was a perfect mixture of Jackie and Black Swan, two of her most iconic films.
This outfit, while stunning, doesn't exist in a vacuum. Portman has been evolving her aesthetic for nearly two decades, wearing similar styles on various red carpets.
For example: Almost 17 years ago to the day, Portman wore another elaborately ruffled A-line dress to the annual amFAR Gala held at Cannes. The design also featured a one-shoulder neckline and several tiers of white folds, before ending in a voluminous, asymmetrical skirt.
Two years ago, Portman wore a second white ruffled style on the 2023 Cannes red carpet. She chose a cupcake-style ball gown, modeled off one of Dior's most recognizable archival dresses: the Junon. This design had a strapless embellished bodice and a scalloped skirt trimmed with navy blue sequins. (Portman nodded toward the gown again at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, in a black-and-silver recreation of another archival piece topped with a bow.)
The Academy Award-nominee has relied on Dior for almost as long as she's been in Hollywood. At today's Cruise show, held among the relics of ancient Rome, she likely found another dress to add to her ever-expanding wardrobe. Watch this space: Portman's signature look will undoubtedly continue to evolve.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Royal Dog Steals the Show—and Makes History—in Adorable First Balcony Appearance
If only every royal event could be this cute.
-
11 Movie Filming Locations That Make Perfect Road Trip Destinations
Time to fill up the tank. Time to fill up the tank.
-
Queen Camilla Must Face This Common "Fear" During Royal Tour of Canada With King Charles, Per Former Butler
Royals: Just like us.
-
Dua Lipa's Bridal White Jacquemus Dress Could Double as an Actual Wedding Gown
She's dressing for her new relationship status.
-
Amal Clooney Channels Cartier Gold in a Glistening Impact Awards Gown
Naturally, the look made a major impact.
-
Laura Harrier Styles an Alo Sports Bra With Birkenstocks and a $1,190 Jacquemus Bag
It's the ultimate Pilates Princess outfit.
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Test-Drive Kylie Jenner's Stylish New Khy Collab
Khy tapped a London Fashion Week rising star who's dressed Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna.
-
Miley Cyrus Wears an NSFW Net Dress Straight Off Alaïa's Fall 2025 Runway
She's in her Alaïa era.
-
Rihanna Expands Her Controversial Shoe Collection With a Pair of Pink Satin Tabis
Tabi season is in full effect.
-
Kylie Jenner's Vacation Wardrobe Includes a $1,050 Woven Jacquemus Clutch and Skintight Bustier Dress
Bodycon dresses are officially back.
-
Bella Hadid Test Drives Summer’s Mesh Ballet Flat Trend With a Graphic Tee and 2000s Denim Mini Skirt
Another one for the summer mood board.