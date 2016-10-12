Everything You Need to Know About MAC's New Nutcracker Sweet Collection
Holiday beauty porn at its finest.
Sweet tooth or not, you're about to lose your sh*t over MAC's latest collection. Serving up major saccharine vibes, their holiday 2016 collection is inspired by your favorite dreamy ballet, The Nutcracker. Here's what you need to know:
1. It's huuuuuge. MAC's Nutcracker Sweet collection has over 40 different offerings including glitter pigment, eyeshadow pots, kohl liners, highlighters, lip glosses, face palettes, brushes, and more.
2. The names will give you all the feels. Inspired by sugared plums, rich caramel, sweet taffy, and smoky black licorice, each moniker is more adorable than the next. A few of our favorites include Plum Darling, Licorice Lane, Whisper of Gilt, Dream Scene, Nutcracker Rouge, Saucy Little Darling, Cake and Biscuits, and Tutu.
3. The color palette has it *all*. Like the ballet, it delivers on a variety of emotions, from dark to fairy-tale light. And, in every finish you could ever want (matte, lustrous, pearlescent, and satin), too. We're talking glowing nudes, frosty pastels, cool browns, and intense reds that will send your heart aflutter.
4. The packaging isn't overtly holiday-themed. But like a professionally-wrapped present, it's almost too good-looking to open. From the star-emblazoned and gold-embroidered makeup bags to the hot pink brushes, it's not overtly holiday-ish, which gives it a much longer shelf life.
5. Viva Glam is in the mix. Which means that with certain offerings, like the Viva Glam Lip Compacts and Ariana Grande Lipsticks, 100 percent of the selling price will benefit women, men, and children living with and affected by HIV
6. It's a limited edition collection. The range, ranging in price from $25 for the lip compacts to $52.50 for a contour brush kit, will be available online beginning October 20. You can shop it in-store beginning October 27—but don't sleep on a visit, as it will only be available until December 8.
