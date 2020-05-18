Look up. Now look down. Look side to side. Great! That's what we're here to talk about. Whether you're at yoga, at the office, or even just crossing the street, your neck moves constantly, and each movement contributes to wrinkles that form in its folds every day. And with the amount of time we spend staring at our phones, it's no wonder that even 20 and 30-somethings are noticing more fine lines, sagging skin, and wrinkles in their necks.

Given that we're all so dedicated to firming and tightening the skin on our faces, why should we treat our neck any differently? The skin on the neck and décolletage is more fragile than the skin on the rest of your body, which is why it's even more important to find a product that's both effective and gentle on the area. Rather than waiting for these lines and wrinkles to appear before you intervene, prevention is key for keeping your neck looking rejuvenated.

Stop looking at your phone all the time.

The reality is that constantly flexing your neck is creating a whole new set of wrinkles (a.k.a. Tech Neck). In an age where our phones are essentially an extension of our bodies, there's only so much you can do to stop yourself. But there are some exercises that elongate the neck, as well as release tension. Get the lowdown here.

Moisturize your neck daily.

Moisturizing will prevent and minimize the appearance of neck lines. And while you can totally use the same formula you do on your face, if you're really dedicated to the cause, it's worth investing in a neck-specific cream. "They help a little more with tightening and include slightly different ingredients, like caffeine," explains dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., at Schweiger Dermatology Group. Nazarian recommends formulas that are lightweight, gentle, and packed packed with peptides and anti-oxidants.

Wear SPF every day.

The best medicine is prevention, and as you might have suspected, the sun is the biggest offender when it comes to early signs of aging. What you might not know is that your neck is at greater risk because the skin is even thinner than that on your face.

"Damage from ultraviolet light causes laxity of the delicate neck tissue, leading to sagging of skin and enhancement of the lines," explains Nazarian. Make sure you're applying sunblock, with a minimum of SPF 30, daily.

Wash your neck before bed.

It's annoying, but just as important as cleansing your face."If you don't shower at night, micropollutants and free radicals from the day can cause premature aging of the skin on your neck," cautions Nazarian.

Try a skin-resurfacing treatment.

"Chemical peels, microneedling, and lasers such as Fraxel help resurface the skin, minimize lines, and tighten the neck by inducing collagen production," Nazarian says.

