The 5 Absolute Best Natural Sunscreens to Try Right Now

If you’re here looking for a natural sunscreen, you probably already know what a natural sunscreen is. But as a quick refresher, sunscreens are divided into two categories: chemical (which use various active chemicals to absorb and disperse UV rays across your skin) and natural (which use active minerals, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, to reflect rays off your skin).

Both are equally safe and effective, but if your skin is sensitive, natural formulas are the way to go. And because I know you don't want to be a skin-cancer statistic (sorry to be a Debbie Downer, but one person dies of melanoma every hour), I’ve rounded up the very best natural formulas you'll WANT to slather on a dozen times a day. Stock up ASAP.