13 Dreamy Hairstyles to Wear to Your Next Summer Wedding

It's barely spring, and you've already been invited to six out-of-state weddings, all coincidentally happening in the months of June, July, and August. While you're busy figuring out how you're going to manage all that, we'll give you one less thing to worry about: your hairstyle. Behold, the ultimate celeb-inspired guide to summer wedding hair that'll have you ready to walk down the aisle yourself. You know, if you're into that whole love thing.