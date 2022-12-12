For better or worse, the journey toward envy-inducing, waist-length mermaid hair takes much more than regular washing with your go-to shampoo and conditioner. Growing thick, healthy hair that lasts also involves treating your hair gently, taking care of your scalp, hydrating, and eating healthy. However, if the locks of your dreams still aren't coming to fruition, you may be in the market for hair growth products such as hair growth shampoos, hair growth oils, hair vitamins, and more.

However, the world of hair growth products is daunting and unexpectedly large, filled with scientific-sounding ingredients you may never have seen or heard of before. For that reason, we've tapped dermatologists, trichologists, and hairstylists to simplify the world of hair growth and recommend the best products, hands down, for overall hair growth. Your dream mane is no more than a tap away.

Best Hair Growth Shampoos

It can be difficult to incorporate a new step into your haircare routine when it isn't already a habit. But no matter how simple or elaborate regimen, you'll always need to wash your hair, so why not turn your normal rinse into a an opportunity for hair growth? Scroll on for some of our experts' favorite hair growth shampoos.

Best Hair Growth Conditioners

Having soft, hydrated hair not only makes for smoother-looking hair, but it also reduces breakage, helping you retain length. Below, some of the very best hair growth conditioners money can buy.

Best Hair Growth Oils

Hair growth oils, which are most often applied directly to the scalp, can be a game-changer when introduced to your normal haircare routine. Check below for a few dermatologist recommended favorites.

Best Hair Growth Supplements

Sometimes, hydration and a healthy diet simply don't get you all the nutrients you need for the hair growth you desire. Be sure to check with your doctor before taking any supplements, and if you get the OK, consider these options that use nutrition to get you glowing hair, starting from within.

Best Scalp Treatments for Hair Growth

Your hair can't grow if your scalp isn't healthy! See below for treatments that will soothe your scalp and foster hair growth from the root.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Dendy Engelman Board-Certified Dermatologic Surgeon Dr. Dendy Engelman is a board certified dermatologic surgeon at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab). She has also been appointed Director of Dermatologic Surgery at New York Medical College and is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, and American College of Mohs Surgery.

Dr. Rachel Nazarian Board-Certified Dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. She completed her medical degree at the Tulane University School of Medicine and is currently a faculty member at Mount Sinai Medical Center’s Department of Dermatology and a member of the Schweiger Dermatology Group. She has been published in a number of peer-reviewed medical journals, has contributed to dermatological textbooks, and is an expert in cosmetic treatments, skin cancer, general dermatology and dermatologic surgery.