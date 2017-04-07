A Guide to All the Face-Transforming Makeup Tattoos You Can Get
Permanent MFrom brows to lips, here's a guide to all the face-transforming makeup tattoos you can get. akeup Tattoos - How to Tattoo Your Makeup
From streamlining your beauty regimen to taking a budge-proof face beat to a whole new level, cosmetic tattoos are enticing—and becoming more popular than ever. At the rate micropigmentation technology is innovating, it's only a matter of time before you can enhance your entire face...
Here, find the rising and most sought-after techniques for natural-looking, yet game-changing perma-makeup ink.
1. Lash Enhancement Tattoos
The look: Invisible eyeliner, AKA "filling in between the lashes to create the illusion of thicker, darker, and completely full lashes without looking lined or like obvious makeup," explains Piret Aava, The Eyebrow Doctor.
The procedure: Using a computerized pigmentation device, the area is numbed, then thin liner is tattooed right in the lash line. The needle speed and pressure are automatic, continuously measuring the resistance of the skin, increasing and decreasing, for balanced pigmentation.
Average cost: $400-$800 for results that last 3-5 years.
2. Microblading
The look: A semi-permanent brow beat, whether you're filling in gaps or creating full, shaped arches.
The procedure: Using a special pen with micro-needles at the end, pigment is color-matched and precisely deposited underneath the first layer of skin. The super-fine strokes mimic that of the natural hairs.
The cost: $200-$800 for results that lasts 1-3 years. After the first month or two, you will need to go back for a touch up.
3.Scalp Micropigmentation
The look: Filled-in scalp or hairline.
The procedure: Following your natural hair pattern, pigments are applied via micro needles at the epidermal layer of the scalp to recreate the appearance of thousands of hair strands. As you can imagine, the procedure takes hours at a time over multiple sessions.
The cost: $1,000-$5,000
4. Lip Tint
The look: Fuller lips sans injections.
The procedure: An expert color matches your natural lips, even using different shades for dimension, to fill in and line the pout as if you're applying lip color. But be forewarned that lips are very sensitive and it can be extremely painful.
The cost: $800 -$1500 and results last for 3-5 years (when touched up properly).
