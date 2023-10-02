Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Is Paying Due Respect to Beauty

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we’ve made our way from New York City to London and Milan over to a glorious final stretch in Paris, it’s evident the Spring/Summer 2024 season is an exciting one. Standout runways, such as Sarah Burton’s final Alexander McQueen collection or Peter Do’s debut across the pond, proved to be as noteworthy as expected. However, it’s the street style courtesy of the fashion industry’s insiders that has been the most pleasant surprise. But let it be know: Fashion month’s last few days aren't just about clothing—style aficianados have been paying due respect to individualistic beauty.

We’ve seen experimental haircuts and colors paired with daring accessories, makeup that nods to true expressionism and innovation, and nails adornments and piercings doubling as accessories in their own right. To log the best beauty looks Paris had to offer, Marie Claire teamed up with photographer Tyler Joe. From metallic styling clips placed across entire hairlines to graphic liner looks, scroll ahead to see the best beauty street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Bleached Eyebrows

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Statement Piercings

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Deep Red Hair

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Face Gems

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Blunt Bobs

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Hair Clips

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

3D Nails

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Fabric-Embellished Braids

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Bold Eyeliner

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)