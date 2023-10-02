Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Is Paying Due Respect to Beauty

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As we’ve made our way from New York City to London and Milan over to a glorious final stretch in Paris, it’s evident the Spring/Summer 2024 season is an exciting one. Standout runways, such as Sarah Burton’s final Alexander McQueen collection or Peter Do’s debut across the pond, proved to be as noteworthy as expected. However, it’s the street style courtesy of the fashion industry’s insiders that has been the most pleasant surprise. But let it be know: Fashion month’s last few days aren't just about clothing—style aficianados have been paying due respect to individualistic beauty.
We’ve seen experimental haircuts and colors paired with daring accessories, makeup that nods to true expressionism and innovation, and nails adornments and piercings doubling as accessories in their own right. To log the best beauty looks Paris had to offer, Marie Claire teamed up with photographer Tyler Joe. From metallic styling clips placed across entire hairlines to graphic liner looks, scroll ahead to see the best beauty street style from Paris Fashion Week.
Bleached Eyebrows
Statement Piercings
Deep Red Hair
Face Gems
Blunt Bobs
Hair Clips
3D Nails
Fabric-Embellished Braids
Bold Eyeliner
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
