Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Is Paying Due Respect to Beauty

Hair clips, nail art, and piercings round out fashion month’s circuit.

women with clips in her hair during paris fashion week
(Image credit: Tyler Joe)
As we’ve made our way from New York City to London and Milan over to a glorious final stretch in Paris, it’s evident the Spring/Summer 2024 season is an exciting one. Standout runways, such as Sarah Burton’s final Alexander McQueen collection or Peter Do’s debut across the pond, proved to be as noteworthy as expected. However, it’s the street style courtesy of the fashion industry’s insiders that has been the most pleasant surprise. But let it be know: Fashion month’s last few days aren't just about clothing—style aficianados have been paying due respect to individualistic beauty

We’ve seen experimental haircuts and colors paired with daring accessories, makeup that nods to true expressionism and innovation, and nails adornments and piercings doubling as accessories in their own right. To log the best beauty looks Paris had to offer, Marie Claire teamed up with photographer Tyler Joe. From metallic styling clips placed across entire hairlines to graphic liner looks, scroll ahead to see the best beauty street style from Paris Fashion Week. 

Bleached Eyebrows

bleached brows at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

bleached brows at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

bleached brows at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Statement Piercings

piercings at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

piercings at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

piercings at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Deep Red Hair

red hair at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

red hair at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

red hair at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Face Gems

paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

face gems at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Blunt Bobs

blunt bobs at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

blunt bobs at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

blunt bobs at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Hair Clips

hair clips at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

hair clips at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

hair clips at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

3D Nails

3d nails at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

3d nails at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

3d nails at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Fabric-Embellished Braids

fabric embellished braids

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

fabric embellished braids

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

fabric embellished braids

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Bold Eyeliner

paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

bold eyeliner at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

bold eyeliner at paris fashion week

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)
Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender. 

Latest