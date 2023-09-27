Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2024 season is undoubtedly an emotional one. We said a big bonjour to Peter Do, who showed in the French capital for the first time, a noteworthy jump across the Atlantic from his native New York runway. It's also a moment for au revoirs: Sarah Burton departs Alexander McQueen after dutifully steering the ship for 13 years, and Gabriela Hearst steps away from Chloé. And attendees—even those running on fumes from completing the entire Fashion Month circuit—continue to show up and show out. The latter is all the more impressive considering some guests are at the bottom dregs of their luggage after weeks of non-stop travel and peacocking, but that's the nature of the beast: As the final note of Fashion Month, Paris Fashion Week demands the best street style—especially when it's a season as momentous as this one.
Ahead, we've rounded up the standout looks from outside the Paris Fashion Week shows, captured by photographer and friend of the magazine, Tyler Joe. The below serve as great inspiration looking ahead to fall, and if you're craving even more outfit ideas, consult what the street style stars wore in Milan and New York, too.
PFW SS24: Day One
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").
-
Thank God, We're Back in Our 'Great British Baking Show' Era
Meet this year's history-making crop of bakers.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Princess Charlotte Takes After Princess Diana in This Lovely Way
She's the dancing queen!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Laura Spaulding Turned Crime Scene Clean Up Into a Multi-Million Dollar Franchise
"I was like, we don't clean that up. And she's like, ‘Well, then who does?’”
By Emily Tisch Sussman