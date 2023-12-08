If beauty history tells us anything, it’s that we should probably pay pretty close attention to Pantone’s “Color of the Year” announcement. Case in point? Last year’s award-winning Viva Magenta precipitated Barbie- and Ballet-core beauty trends. Cut to 2024 (yes, it’s somehow just three weeks away) and the color authority has announced that Peach Fuzz, a pretty pale orange, is the hue de resistance for the upcoming calendar year.
“Peach Fuzz is a warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others or for enjoying a moment of stillness and the feeling of sanctuary this creates,” Pantone shared in a press release. “It presents a fresh approach to a new softness.” It embodies stillness, wellbeing, and making the space to heal.
A photo posted by pantone on
That all begs the question: What does that mean for our makeup routines? Well, chances are we’ll be seeing the pink-meets-orange shade skyrocketing to popularity across color cosmetics. “I find with natural glam being the biggest craze at the moment, the peach color is trending like crazy and it’s something a lot of clients ask for,” makeup artist Dani Parkes explains. “Peach makeup is great when we want to create a natural, flushed every day look.”
Finding the right variation for your skin and undertones however is the key to achieving the most flattering outcome. To help you prepare for a year of Peach Fuzz beauty, top makeup artists are breaking down how to find your prettiest peach.
How to Find the Best Peach Fuzz Shade for Your Skin Tone
Here’s some good news: Peach is a very wearable color in the makeup world. “It reads well across a lot of different skin tones, you just have to find the one that’s right for you—whether it’s more orange, more pink, or more of a neutral shade,” says Parkes.
Consider Your Undertone
Cool undertones (think: pink or red) will want to find a tone that doesn’t look intense, while warmer undertones (think: peach, gold or yellow) want to steer clear of peaches with a lot of white pigment, explains makeup artist Ehlie Luna.
While it may seem counterintuitive, Parkes says that those with cool undertones should actually lean into their pinky complexions. “If you have cool undertones you should look for a more cool toned, pink peach shade,” she notes. If you have a warmer undertones, you’re going to want more of an intense pop in order to not wash out your complexion.
Think About Your Skin Tone
For those with fair to light skin, Luna recommends finding a product that lives between peach and pink so that it doesn't “overwhelm the face.” If your skin tone is medium or deep, a more orange hue will make a greater impact. “Deep complexions with olive-golden or red undertones will need something with more heat to it,” says Luna.
How to Wear Peach Fuzz Makeup
Peach (Fuzz) makeup knows no bounds—you’ll find the shade across lip products, blushes, and eyeshadows. That’s in part what makes this color perfect for a monochromatic makeup look. “I think peach-toned blush, peachy high shine lips, and a shimmery peach single shadow look on the lids is a great way to wear the peach trend,” says Luna. While you can cocktail your peachy face beat with different products, Parkes is a big fan of using one, single sku across her eyes, lips, and cheeks.
If you’re looking for a more subtle way to incorporate the hue, you can’t go wrong with a little swipe of blush or a single-toned eyeshadow. “This color really brings out different eye colors,” says Parkes.
The Best Peach Fuzz Makeup Products, According to Makeup Artists
Parkes' go-to for a monochromatic look, this NudeStix face-eye-lip multi-purpose product has the creamiest texture and the best color payoff. It's finger-friendly and extremely blendable. Just build up the pigment until you've found your desired intensity.
With the creamiest formula, Makeup by Mario's blush is a great entry into the peach fuzz trend. Just warm the product up in your fingers and gently pat it onto the apples of your cheeks. It gives a glowy finish that makes your skin look hydrated and healthy.
While you'll normally find that the peach trend takes on a glowier tone, matte makeup isn't out of the question. Look to Charlotte Tilbury's matte blush wants for a no-shine pop of color. You can also dab a little of this product on your pout if you want to commit to the trend.
Great for darker skin tones, this rich peach will add a vibrant pop to your look. Layer the cream on top of the powder for extra color payoff and a finish that lasts all day long.
Luna says this LYS cream blush in the shade Inspire is amazing for deeper complexions. It's extremely flattering, has a matte finish, and can be applied with your fingers or a stippling brush for the best outcome.
With a more orange tint than pink, you can count on this hue to look great on warm undertones. It's a matte powder that plays well with cream and liquid foundations and is best applied with a fluffy brush.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
-
7 Boots From Nordstrom I'm Desperate to Take Home With Me
I tried on 18 pairs. These ones stood out.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
Kate Beckinsale Turns Heads In Her New Blonde Bob
And shows us that when it comes to styling short hair, the possibilities are endless.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
I Need Some Gift-Giving Inspiration—16 Picks That Seal the Deal
Here's what my fellow editors recommend.
By Raina Mendonça