If beauty history tells us anything, it’s that we should probably pay pretty close attention to Pantone’s “Color of the Year” announcement. Case in point? Last year’s award-winning Viva Magenta precipitated Barbie- and Ballet-core beauty trends. Cut to 2024 (yes, it’s somehow just three weeks away) and the color authority has announced that Peach Fuzz, a pretty pale orange, is the hue de resistance for the upcoming calendar year.

“Peach Fuzz is a warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others or for enjoying a moment of stillness and the feeling of sanctuary this creates,” Pantone shared in a press release. “It presents a fresh approach to a new softness.” It embodies stillness, wellbeing, and making the space to heal.

That all begs the question: What does that mean for our makeup routines? Well, chances are we’ll be seeing the pink-meets-orange shade skyrocketing to popularity across color cosmetics. “I find with natural glam being the biggest craze at the moment, the peach color is trending like crazy and it’s something a lot of clients ask for,” makeup artist Dani Parkes explains. “Peach makeup is great when we want to create a natural, flushed every day look.”

Finding the right variation for your skin and undertones however is the key to achieving the most flattering outcome. To help you prepare for a year of Peach Fuzz beauty, top makeup artists are breaking down how to find your prettiest peach.

How to Find the Best Peach Fuzz Shade for Your Skin Tone

Here’s some good news: Peach is a very wearable color in the makeup world. “It reads well across a lot of different skin tones, you just have to find the one that’s right for you—whether it’s more orange, more pink, or more of a neutral shade,” says Parkes.

Consider Your Undertone

Cool undertones (think: pink or red) will want to find a tone that doesn’t look intense, while warmer undertones (think: peach, gold or yellow) want to steer clear of peaches with a lot of white pigment, explains makeup artist Ehlie Luna.

While it may seem counterintuitive, Parkes says that those with cool undertones should actually lean into their pinky complexions. “If you have cool undertones you should look for a more cool toned, pink peach shade,” she notes. If you have a warmer undertones, you’re going to want more of an intense pop in order to not wash out your complexion.

Think About Your Skin Tone

For those with fair to light skin, Luna recommends finding a product that lives between peach and pink so that it doesn't “overwhelm the face.” If your skin tone is medium or deep, a more orange hue will make a greater impact. “Deep complexions with olive-golden or red undertones will need something with more heat to it,” says Luna.

How to Wear Peach Fuzz Makeup

Peach (Fuzz) makeup knows no bounds—you’ll find the shade across lip products, blushes, and eyeshadows. That’s in part what makes this color perfect for a monochromatic makeup look. “I think peach-toned blush, peachy high shine lips, and a shimmery peach single shadow look on the lids is a great way to wear the peach trend,” says Luna. While you can cocktail your peachy face beat with different products, Parkes is a big fan of using one, single sku across her eyes, lips, and cheeks.

If you’re looking for a more subtle way to incorporate the hue, you can’t go wrong with a little swipe of blush or a single-toned eyeshadow. “This color really brings out different eye colors,” says Parkes.