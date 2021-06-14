Gigi Hadid posted a gorgeous, summery makeup look on Instagram Sunday.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta used soft, pinky brown shades on Hadid's lids, lips, and cheeks, adding a statement jolt of bright orange on the inner corners of her eyes.

Hadid teased a new project in the caption, writing, "coming soon."

If you're feeling a little uninspired on the makeup front—and who among us isn't, after a year of only leaving the house to buy groceries and occasionally wave at a friend from a distance?—Gigi Hadid's latest Instagram post might just rekindle your relationship with the art form.

The supermodel shared a positively breathtaking makeup look on Sunday (see it here), the work of celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta (whose own makeup line, Patrick Ta Beauty, is acutely covetable). Ta used soft, pinky brown shades on Hadid's lids, lips, and cheeks, adding a jolt of bright, sunshine-y orange on the inner corners of her eyes.

Hadid teased an upcoming project in her caption, writing "coming soon" alongside two emojis: a TV and a flower. Alas, neither she nor Ta have shared product details as of yet, but please believe that I will buy the entire look when said details emerge.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Hadid shared her approach to beauty in a February Vogue video, reflecting on her daily routine after the arrival of baby daughter Khai. "Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup—or, you know, just putting on deodorant is like…'we’re doing great,'" she said.

Sharing her advice for new parents, the supermodel said, "I’m not a pro, I’m only coming on my fourth month of new momhood, but I would just say that we should all try to focus on taking time for ourselves." She added, "So just remind yourself that you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing amazing, and to just give yourself grace. And if you brushed your hair this week, I’m really proud of you."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io