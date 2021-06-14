Today's Top Stories
1
Everybody Loves Annie
2
Won't Call the Midwife
3
What We're Wearing on Our Summer Escapes
4
Power Pick: Samsung's The Frame TV
5
Drew Barrymore Thinks Balance Is an Elusive Bitch

Gigi Hadid's Bright Orange Eyeshadow Look Is the Summer Beauty Inspo You Need

By Emily Dixon
nashville, tennessee november 13 for editorial use only gigi hadid attends the 53nd annual cma awards at bridgestone arena on november 13, 2019 in nashville, tennessee photo by taylor hillgetty images
Taylor HillGetty Images
  • Gigi Hadid posted a gorgeous, summery makeup look on Instagram Sunday.
  • Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta used soft, pinky brown shades on Hadid's lids, lips, and cheeks, adding a statement jolt of bright orange on the inner corners of her eyes.
  • Hadid teased a new project in the caption, writing, "coming soon."

    If you're feeling a little uninspired on the makeup front—and who among us isn't, after a year of only leaving the house to buy groceries and occasionally wave at a friend from a distance?—Gigi Hadid's latest Instagram post might just rekindle your relationship with the art form.

    The supermodel shared a positively breathtaking makeup look on Sunday (see it here), the work of celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta (whose own makeup line, Patrick Ta Beauty, is acutely covetable). Ta used soft, pinky brown shades on Hadid's lids, lips, and cheeks, adding a jolt of bright, sunshine-y orange on the inner corners of her eyes.

    Hadid teased an upcoming project in her caption, writing "coming soon" alongside two emojis: a TV and a flower. Alas, neither she nor Ta have shared product details as of yet, but please believe that I will buy the entire look when said details emerge.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Hadid shared her approach to beauty in a February Vogue video, reflecting on her daily routine after the arrival of baby daughter Khai. "Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup—or, you know, just putting on deodorant is like…'we’re doing great,'" she said.

    Sharing her advice for new parents, the supermodel said, "I’m not a pro, I’m only coming on my fourth month of new momhood, but I would just say that we should all try to focus on taking time for ourselves." She added, "So just remind yourself that you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing amazing, and to just give yourself grace. And if you brushed your hair this week, I’m really proud of you."

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    A Look Back at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Love
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Beyoncé Celebrates Twins Rumi and Sir Turning 4
    Katie Nails Casual Cool in Jeans, Tee, and Loafers
    Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Is Her Double
    Sophie Shared a Stealth Selfie on Instagram Story
    Meghan and Diana Had Similar Issues with the Queen
    The Queen Insisted on Cutting a Cake with a Sword
    Harry Texted Kate, Not Will, When Lili Was Born
    Kate's Kids Want Her to Stop Taking Their Pictures