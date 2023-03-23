Beauty contributes to all aspects of our health and wellness, and the care we dedicate to ourselves directly impacts how we feel and, in turn, who we are. This year, for the 37th edition of Marie Claire’s Beauty Excellence Awards, the jury tested dozens of new products, debated, and selected only the most innovative. After months of deliberating, we concluded with six international awards, 10 U.S. winners, and one transatlantic honoree. Powdered skincare, body creams, and powerful serums: here are the best new launches.

International Winners

(opens in new tab) Exfoliating Enzyme Mask by Sisley Paris $140 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This fine powder, mixed with a little water, becomes a creamy mask to apply to your face. In 60 seconds, its key ingredient, papain, evens out and brightens the complexion, making it easy to see why it’s earned our Formulation Award. Indeed, it’s “the new champion of the mask sector,” says Cristina Torlaschi from Marie Claire Italy.

(opens in new tab) Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Youth-Oil-In Serum by Guerlain $140 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Beautiful hair requires a healthy scalp: that’s the philosophy behind this ritualist serum, which uses honey from Ouessant black bees to revitalize the scalp and increase the hair fiber’s resistance level.

T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion by Drunk Elephant $28 at Drunk Elephant (opens in new tab) A body treatment inspired by the most hard-working facial treatments. AHAs gently exfoliate and soften rough patches, while a cocktail of moisturizing agents (butters and plant oils) provides long-lasting relief to even the driest skin.

(opens in new tab) Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum by Lancôme $140 at Lancome (opens in new tab) Lancôme brings together three active regenerating ingredient—complementary but previously incompatible—in a single serum. Water-binding hyaluronic acid, vitamin C plus niacinamide, and antioxidant ferulic acid are kept separately in a three-chamber bottle. All together: a powerful technological innovation.

(opens in new tab) Bain Chroma Respect, Soin Acide Chroma Gloss, Sérum Chroma Thermique, Fondant Cica Chroma by Kérastase $36-$53 at Kerastase (opens in new tab) Kérastase’s Chroma Absolu collection (from $36 to $53) is designed to protect dyed hair and fights three enemies (the environment, heat, and humidity) with specialized formulas (amino, tartaric, and lactic acids, plus soothing antioxidant Centella asiatica) that preserve and restore hair fibers.

Special Jury Prize

(opens in new tab) No1 de Chanel Collection by Chanel $45 at Chanel (opens in new tab) Chanel offers its N°1 collection as a complete line (six items shown) that combines skincare, makeup, and fragrance mist with a new star active ingredient: red camellia, which prevents and corrects the appearance of aging. The formulas are clean, the packaging is eco-designed, and the jars and bottles are lightweight. Every item (from $45 to $125) aims to revitalize and restore. “Each step is a delight to the senses,” notes Simone Chen of Marie Claire China.

U.S. Winners

(opens in new tab) The Best Blush by Jones Road $28 at JonesRoadBeauty (opens in new tab) Bobbi Brown developed five talc-free blushes to enhance the natural flush in a range of skin tones. Mission accomplished. The soft, pillowy powder makes The Best Blush a perfect option for those looking for buildable coverage with a subtle hint of rose.

Boosting Liquid Mask by Susanne Kaufmann $125 at SusanneKaufmann (opens in new tab) Give dull skin a second wind with the help of the Susanne Kaufmann Boosting Liquid Mask, which is comprised of stem cells from a Swiss apple variety known as the “apple that does not wrinkle,” red algae extract, and hyaluronic acid to protect against dry skin, for a softer, more radiant visage.

(opens in new tab) Hydrating Body Cream by evolvetogether $48 at evolvetogether (opens in new tab) Dry, flaky skin is a thing of the past. One dollop of the evolvetogether Hydrating Body Cream will hydrate and protect, while the forever-recyclable aluminum tube minimizes waste.

(opens in new tab) Dior Addict Lipstick by Dior $45 at Dior (opens in new tab) For those who prefer high shine, Dior Addict Lipstick boasts six hours of gloss and 24 hours of hydration, making it a great pick for any statement-making occasion.

Age-R ATS Air Shot by Medicube $280 at Medicube (opens in new tab) The Medicube ATS Air Shot does exactly what it says: blasts your skin with a shot of air using a needle-free, pore-tightening device. The end result? Brighter skin with accelerated skincare absorption.

Cleansing Complex Polish by iS Clinical $48 at IsClinical (opens in new tab) Centella asiatica, a powerful antioxidant in the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex Polish, helps prevent the signs of premature aging, while the soothing botanical extracts help silence the anger of an unexpected breakout.

(opens in new tab) Hair Alchemy Fortifying Treatment Serum by Oribe $66 at Oribe (opens in new tab) On your face, serums work hard to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, but this Oribe Hair Alchemy Fortifying Treatment Serum, composed of ingredients such as chia seed, bio-fermented bamboo leaf, and plant-based protein, creates a protective veil around each hair strand to improve elasticity.

Shine and Protect Hair Cream Oil by True Botanicals $42 at TrueBotanicals (opens in new tab) The True Botanicals Shine & Protect Hair Cream Oil delivers exactly as promised, creating a glossy shine without weighing hair down. Its milky consistency, made up of potent antioxidants, glides along strands for easy application.

Vital Skincare Complexion Drops by Westman Atelier $68 at Westman-Atelier (opens in new tab) Delivering breathable coverage—without a hint of dryness or redness—is the name of the game for Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. Use it to secure light to medium coverage with a radiant finish.

(opens in new tab) Urban Environment Sun Dual Care Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 42 by Shiseido $50 at Shiseido (opens in new tab) Shiseido’s Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 42 protects against harmful UV rays and pollution—without any white cast or threat to your pores.

Transatlantic Winner

(opens in new tab) Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint by YSL Beauty $28 at YSLBeauty (opens in new tab) Consider this tint a hybrid of the best worlds: a subtle pop of rose for your cheeks and a creamy tinted lip balm. It serves up hyaluronic acid with a low molecular weight, allowing the formula to deeply penetrate your skin.