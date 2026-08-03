When I started taking Ozempic in 2020, it felt niche. The zeitgeist hadn't caught on yet—it was simply a medication prescribed by my board-certified endocrinologist. Fast-forward to 2026, and I know more people taking or at least talking about Ozempic—or another member of the GLP-1 family—than people who aren't. In just a few short years, these injectable peptide medications have completely reshaped the weight loss conversation. The overwhelming positives—highly effective treatment options for obesity, PCOS, and metabolic dysfunction—sit uncomfortably close to the negatives, including medication misuse, unrealistic body standards, and today's renewed obsession with thinness. But perhaps the most concerning development is the booming underground peptide market that's rapidly gaining momentum.

The reason for the rev-up? Retatrutide, the next-generation GLP-1 that's generating enormous buzz despite not yet being FDA-approved. "Semaglutide opened the door, Tirzepatide raised the bar, and Retatrutide might be the next overachiever in the GLP world," says board-certified nurse practitioner and Goldhaus founder Jill Villa.

Everyone from medspa owners to teenagers are talking about "ratatouille"—the tongue-in-cheek code name used online for the investigational drug currently in Phase 3 clinical trials under parent company Eli Lilly. It's been called a "life changer" and the "key to staying lean." That excitement isn't entirely unfounded: in clinical trials, retatrutide has produced some of the most dramatic weight-loss results researchers have seen from an obesity medication. "The weight-loss data is impressive—in a Phase 3 obesity trial, the highest dose showed about 28 percent average weight loss over 80 weeks," says board-certified obesity medicine specialist Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD. "But it is still investigational, not FDA-approved yet. If everything continues smoothly, approval is likely more of a 2027 timeline."

But the internet rarely waits for FDA approval.

Retatrutide is arriving at the exact moment peptides, which are a class of short-chain amino acids that stimulate the body's natural processes, have become the latest wellness obsession. Consumers are experimenting with everything from longevity and muscle-recovery compounds to cognitive-enhancing and fat-loss peptides, while social media has turned the word peptide into shorthand for the next miracle molecule. It's easy to assume Retatrutide falls into that same category—but legally, it doesn't.

Every vial of "reta" being marketed online exists outside the legal framework.

Unlike Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, which could legally be compounded during FDA-recognized shortages, Retatrutide has never received FDA approval. That means there is currently no legal pathway for pharmacies to compound it under federal law, and the only legitimate way to access it is through a clinical trial. In other words, every vial of "reta" being marketed online exists outside the legal framework.

Of course, legality hasn't done much to curb demand. If anything, it's fueled it.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google Trends has labeled "reta" a breakout search term, with interest surging by more than 5,000 percent. Meanwhile, a thriving underground market—complete with websites, encrypted group chats, back-channel sellers, and whispered reports of mysterious vials changing hands everywhere from medspas to neighborhood bodegas—has emerged to meet it. "In LA, it's go Reta or go home," says double board-certified plastic surgeon and obesity medicine specialist Terry Dubrow, MD. "I think way more than 150,000 people, in California alone, are taking it."

That's exactly what worries physicians.

"There are no controls. There's no inspections," Dr. Dubrow says, pointing to an independent laboratory analysis of products sold as retatrutide. "Two samples out of the 10 didn't have any reta in them. Three of the 10 had double doses of reta, which is not good. And then the others had 70 or 60 percent of the amount of medication it was supposed to have."

For doctors, the concern isn't simply that people are trying an experimental medication—it's that no one can say with certainty what's actually inside the syringe.

So, is retatrutide the future of weight loss? It might be. But until the studies are completed and the FDA gives the now-experimental drug the green light, it’s use remains incredibly dangerous. It shouldn’t need repeating, but, please, don't inject an unapproved substance into your body simply because the internet says to.

What Is Retatrutide?

Zoom out to the broader GLP landscape, and you’ll quickly see why Retratrutide is generating tremendous hype. Ozempic and Wegovy, members of the Semaglutide family, target GLP-1 receptors, which help with feelings of satiety and lower blood sugar. Zepbound and Mounjaro, which are part of the Tirzepatide family, target GLP-1 receptors and GIP receptors, meaning they do what semaglutide does with the added benefit of increasing insulin secretion.

Then comes Retatrutide, which targets not one, not two, but three hormone receptors. The third is glucagon, which, according to trials, both enhances energy expenditure and suppresses appetite. While it’s not yet available ot the public, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, who is also responsible for producing Wegovy and Zepbound, is currently conducting Phase 3 clinical trials on Retatrutide for “obesity, type 2 diabetes, knee osteoarthritis pain, sleep apnea, chronic low back pain, cardiovascular and renal outcomes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease,” according to Eli Lilly’s website.

Similar to the other two drugs, it’s delivered as a once-weekly injection.

Is Retatrutide Better Than Semiglutide and Tirzepatide?

It’s important not to look at these drugs as good, better, and best. Retatrutide might be more powerful than the other two peptides, but more isn’t always better. “The right medication is the one a patient can tolerate, use safely, and maintain long-term,” says Dr. Salas-Whalen. There’s promise that this may be better suited for patients with severe obesity, or those who have plateaued on the other meds, but “until it’s approved and we have labeling, dosing, safety data, and real-world experience, I can’t say that there’s an ideal patient for Reta.”

What Are the Side Effects of Retatrutide?

Side effects are pretty standard across the GLP family. While clinical and safety trials aren’t yet complete, nausea, constipation, reflex, slower digestion, and fatigue are expected, especially during dose increases. “The two things I’d flag as more specific to Retatrutide, based on trial data, are dysesthesia, a tingling or altered skin sensation at higher doses, and a modest increase in heart rate,” says Villa. “Because Retatrutide may be more potent, don’t assume it’s gentler. The Ferrari version of anything can be exciting, but it still needs to be driven carefully.”

While full approval and guidance has not yet been solidified by the FDA, Dr. Dubrow notes that in practice (many of his Beverly Hills patients are taking illegal compounded versions, however he himself does not recommend or prescribe taking the unregulated medication), patients are responding and sustaining at a much lower dose due the medications power, and therefore are experiencing less side effects than they would with a high dose. “A lot more people are responding to Reta than even Trizeptide,” he says.

Does Retatrutide Cause Muscle Loss?

“Any time someone loses weight quickly, muscle loss has to be part of the conversation. No medication gets a free pass there,” says Villa. It’s precisely why this class of medications can’t be looked at as a shortcut to weight loss—they need to coexist with a high protein diet and strength training.

Where Can You Get Retatrutide?

The honest answer: nowhere safely—yet. Unless you’re part of the ongoing clinical trial, taking Retatrutide is illegal. “The FDA has stated this directly and has issued warning letters to businesses selling compounded retatrutide. So if you see a clinic or website advertising it, that product is operating outside the legal framework. No one can truly vouch for its purity, dosing, or sterility,” says Villa. “Patients often assume retatrutide works like compounded Semaglutide or Tirzepatide did, but it does not. Those medications had FDA-approved versions and, for a period, could be compounded due to shortages. Retatrutide does not have an FDA-approved version yet, which means there is currently no legal pathway for a compounding pharmacy to make it.” As a result, any vial is unregulated, unsupervised, and off-label, carrying incredible risks regarding purity, dosing, and sterility.

Should the clinical trials go according to plan, Retatrutide should receive FDA approval in 2027, with an on-shelf date likely in 2029.

Can Retatrutide Cause Apathy and Disinterest?

Spend any time in the Retatrutide corners of TikTok, and you’ll quickly notice an overwhelming trend: many users, particularly young ones, report feelings of apathy and disinterest in the medication. Lest it needs reminding, don’t trust everything you see online. “Because Retatrutide is still an investigational medication undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials, it is critical to evaluate social media trends with scientific caution. Comprehensive safety data regarding potential neuropsychiatric effects or dopamine pathway interactions remain under active study, so anecdotal reports regarding apathy or emotional changes are not clinically established,” says board-certified plastic surgeon Jennifer Levine.

What Does the Future of Weight Loss Look Like With Retatrutide?

"I believe Retatrutide will push the conversation beyond 'weight loss' and into true metabolic health," says Villa. "These medications are becoming less about fitting into an old pair of jeans and more about insulin resistance, prevention, longevity, and changing the trajectory of someone’s health."

That shift is the most exciting part of all. While GLP-1s first gained attention for their ability to help people lose weight, it’s their wide breadth of implications that have physicians perking up. Researchers are increasingly exploring their potential to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, improve metabolic health, address inflammatory conditions, and even play a role in menopause care. If retatrutide ultimately earns FDA approval, experts believe its greatest impact might not even be tied to weight loss at all.

These medications are becoming less about fitting into an old pair of jeans and more about insulin resistance, prevention, longevity, and changing the trajectory of someone’s health. Jill Villa

But if the past few years have taught us anything, it's that our appetite for the next miracle drug often moves much faster than the science itself. Retatrutide may represent the future of obesity treatment, but the black-market version being passed around online does not.

The promise of this medication lies in the research—not in mystery vials purchased through social media, websites, or back channels. So until the data is complete and regulators determine it's both safe and effective, consider this your reminder that no TikTok trend, Reddit thread, or “wellness” influencer is a substitute for evidence—or for a conversation with your own physician.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Jill Villa Physician's Assistant and Founder of Goldhaus Wellness Jill Ketner Villa is a Physician Associate with more than 15 years of clinical experience and a passion for redefining modern healthcare. A graduate of Weill Cornell Medical College, where her master’s thesis focused on integrative medicine, Jill began her career in surgical and inpatient medicine before turning her focus to longevity care. For the past six years, she has specialized in advanced longevity medicine, guiding patients with evidence-based therapies that optimize healthspan, resilience, and vitality. Jill’s multidisciplinary background allows her to bridge conventional medicine with cutting-edge science, delivering highly personalized care that helps patients thrive at every stage of life. She has also published scholarly articles in the field, further contributing to the advancement of evidence-based longevity and precision medicine. She lives in New York with her husband and their twin daughters, where she continues to balance her expertise in medicine with her commitment to family, wellness, and innovation.

Terry Dubrow Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Plastic Surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow was first introduced to American viewing audiences in 2004 when Fox aired its hit plastic surgery reality show, The Swan. Before he gained an international reputation for transformative cosmetic surgery work on television, Dr. Dubrow was already renowned throughout southern California for his highly successful plastic surgery practice based in Beverly Hills, CA, where he continues to serve men and women in areas surrounding Los Angeles County and worldwide. Plastic surgery has long been a passion for Dr. Dubrow, which helps set him apart in the highly competitive cosmetic and plastic surgery field. Dr. Dubrow began by serving a three-year fellowship at UCLA School of Medicine, where he was later appointed chief resident of general and plastic surgery. Dr. Dubrow continued on and developed his own private practice, which offers cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. Prior to gaining national prominence through his television appearances, Dr. Dubrow had received glowing testimonials and doctor referrals that have firmly established his practice as a destination for local facelifts, rhinoplasty, tummy tucks, difficult breast revision cases, and other specialty procedures. His talented work is performed according to his philosophy as a plastic surgeon, which demands that each member of his staff hold the patient’s concerns, goals, and ambitions in the highest regard. “I always treat the patient as a whole human being,” says Dr. Dubrow, who advocates for minimal treatments that produce natural-looking results. Each procedure is preceded by hours of extended consultations, where Dr. Dubrow and the patient forge a shared vision for the results they want to achieve. Patients are often pleasantly surprised as Dr. Dubrow helps them recognize their best features in the mirror and walks them through the procedures that will enhance their natural beauty and restore the look of vitality from their youth. Although Dr. Dubrow is famous for his stunning before and after plastic surgery transformations, his true passion is for creating “invisible plastic surgery results” where patients walk away looking and feeling more confident and more like themselves.