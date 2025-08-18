Sophie Turner Says Her Onscreen Kiss With One A-List Actor Left Her “Retching”

Sometimes, actors have to really fake it for a role—like the "really bad moment" when Sophie Turner was tasked with convincingly pretending not to be disgusted by kissing her former Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington, for example.

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress admitted that sharing romantic scenes with Harington for their upcoming movie The Dreadful was, well, literally dreadful (actually, the word she used was "vile").

“I have to be honest," Turner said of kissing Harington for the movie. “It was bad.”

Of course, to be fair, the ick factor for Turner had nothing to do with Harington as a person or actor and everything to do with the family-like bond they developed while playing half-siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow for eight seasons on Game of Thrones.

When Turner signed on to not only star in, but also produce The Dreadful, she said she “immediately … thought of” Harington and was excited to tell him that she “got this script for this amazing Gothic horror” that he would be perfect in. Harington agreed that the script was great—but, unlike Turner, he was also immediately aware of the inherent awkwardness that would come with him taking the role.

“I sent the script to Kit,” she explained. “He kind of sent me a message back, like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is gonna be really f*cking weird.'”

Turner said she didn't immediately realize what he was talking about, but quickly realized just how many intimate scenes their characters had throughout the film.

“Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex,” Turner said, recounting her thoughts as she went through the script, taking note of all the awkward scenes she and Harington were in for. “I was like, ‘Oh, shoot. That’s my brother.’ But it was such a good script that he was like, ‘We kind of have to do it.'”

Like true professionals, Turner said she and Harington “put it out of [their] minds," but, like true humans with true human reactions, she also admitted that they were both “retching” when it came time to film their first kissing scene.

After playing siblings for eight years, that seems like a very fair reaction, TBH.