By the time you enter your 40s, you’ll likely find that your skin isn’t skinning the way it once did. The retinol you’ve used for years suddenly leaves you dry and irritated. Your glow fades. Fine lines seem to multiply overnight. You start second-guessing everything: Are you overdoing the active ingredients? Not moisturizing enough? Or is this simply what aging has to be like?

A few truths exist here. First, hormonal shifts are bound to be a key culprit. Second, it’s possible to course-correct, and it doesn’t involve overhauling your entire arsenal of products. Yes, perimenopause marks the beginning of structural skin changes like decreased collagen production, reduced elasticity, and moisture loss—which shows up as drier skin, heightened sensitivity, and more pronounced wrinkles. But it turns out that topical estrogen—particularly when used alongside retinol—can counteract these hormone-driven concerns and help your maturing skin bounce back to life.

To understand how (and for whom) this duo actually works, I spoke with leading dermatologists to learn everything there is to know about using topical estrogen and retinol. Keep scrolling for the details.

What Is Topical Estrogen?

As menopause becomes less taboo and hormone therapy is more widely discussed (and celebrated!), it was only a matter of time before estrogen entered the skincare chat. (Remember, this is the hormone that starts to dip with both perimenopause and menopause in women.) According to Jessica Wu, MD , a cosmetic and clinical dermatologist in Beverly Hills, California, it makes perfect sense to introduce topical estrogen to improve skin quality and to address aging complexions. “Estrogen has stimulatory effects on fibroblasts, which are the cells that produce collagen and elastic tissue,” says Dr. Wu. “It also helps with hydration duration and protects the skin barrier, both of which diminish as time goes by.”

But what exactly is topical estrogen and where does it come from? Well, your options vary. Some doctors give the all-clear to apply vaginal estrogen to the face, while some dermatologists, Dr. Wu included, prescribe compounded estrogen for their patients. While both are derived from plants—namely soybeans and yams—they’re chemically modified in labs to closely resemble human hormones (i.e., estrogen). “Vaginal estrogen [products] often contain estradiol (E2), a potent form of estrogen effective for treating vaginal dryness,” says Michele Green, MD , board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City. Meanwhile, compounded estrogen for the face typically uses estriol (E3), which is gentler yet still known to enhance collagen production and improve skin hydration, she adds. You can also find over-the-counter products that use phytoestrogens (such as isoflavones found in soy), which are also plant-derived and work on estrogen receptors, though they won’t be as strong as their prescription-grade counterparts.

The idea of putting estrogen on your face may sound extreme, but dermatologists and researchers have been exploring its skin benefits for decades. For instance, a 1996 study found that six months of topical estrogen use yielded significant improvements in wrinkle depth, pore size, and moisture in perimenopausal women. A 2026 review also cites small clinical trials showing that topical estrogen can stimulate collagen, thicken the skin, and reduce collagen breakdown, resulting in skin that’s bouncier and more resilient.

How Does Retinol Help with Skin Aging?

ICYMI, retinol (and the larger family of retinoids) is touted as the gold-standard ingredient for anti-aging. A large body of research shows the vitamin A derivative’s strength and efficacy for everything from enhancing skin texture and increasing skin thickness to improving hyperpigmentation, and minimizing fine lines, and wrinkles. As if that weren’t enough, it can also help manage acne by regulating sebum production, regulating skin cell turnover to prevent clogged pores, and even help fade post-acne scarring.

“Retinoids just blow everything away in terms of the direct collagen-stimulating effect,” says Dr. Wu. More collagen means more support, strength, and structure for your skin, thus promoting a firmer, smoother, more even complexion.

What Are the Skin Benefits of Pairing Estrogen and Retinol?

Topical estrogen and retinol are a perfect pairing for women who need extra support to counteract hormonal shifts as you approach and settle into midlife. The former works as an antidote to dry, sensitized skin, while the latter addresses structural and surface-level signs of aging. The pairing will ensure that you stimulate collagen from multiple angles around the clock.

Again, it’s during perimenopause when skin gets drier, thinner, and more sensitive—which is why many women find that retinol sensitizes their skin even more instead of doing what it does best. “If it’s not managed, this irritation could lead to chronic inflammation, which breaks down collagen and is thus counterproductive,” says Dr. Wu. That’s where estrogen steps in. When you start using it, Dr. Wu says you’re not just more likely to avoid the dreaded “retinol uglies” (aka dryness, purging, and sensitivity) but also in a better position to use retinol nightly—which, she says, is the goal to optimize its smoothing, plumping, and firming effects.

Dr. Wu suggests applying estrogen in the morning to hydrate and help strengthen the skin barrier so your skin can more readily handle your retinol by nighttime. (While there’s no risk to pairing the two in the same application, she says it’s best to use estrogen in the morning and a retinoid at night to maximize collagen-building effects.) It pairs fine with other active ingredients (like vitamin C or niacinamide), and should be followed up with moisturizer and SPF to round out your morning routine.

Generally speaking, Dr. Wu says that the pairing can kickstart noticeable skin wins—such as increased firmness and suppleness, as well as less dryness—within six weeks, if not sooner.

Are There Risks to Using Topical Estrogen and Retinol?

As game-changing as topical estrogen can be for your skin, there are a few points of caution. For starters, topical estrogen for the face has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so it’s currently used in an off-label capacity. There’s also a lack of large, randomized controlled trials investigating it. To date, data shows minimal adverse effects, though more research is needed to determine efficacy long-term safety.

Since estrogen can interact with melanocytes (skin pigment cells), Dr. Wu suggests that women avoid applying it directly to spots with melasma. “We need larger, randomized trials to see whether it can worsen melasma or not,” she says, though she hasn’t witnessed any worsening pigmentation in her patients. And in case your OB-GYN says it’s fine to use your vaginal estrogen on your face, you’ll want to double check the ingredients. “For example, if it contains mineral oil and you tend to break out, it might not be good to put on your face,” says Dr. Wu. In addition, some doctors avoid prescribing estrogen in any form to women with a personal or family history of breast cancer, while others give it the all clear. (While topical estrogen shows minimal systemic absorption, some doctors will err on the side of caution to minimize the risk of cancer cells growing in response to the hormone.) Considering these points, Dr. Green advises discussing your personal history and concerns with a trusted dermatologist before adding an estrogen product to your routine.

And while Dr. Wu champions this pairing for women in midlife, she believes it’s possible to introduce estrogen too soon since it hasn’t been studied in younger women. “If you're in your twenties or early thirties and you're having regular menstrual periods, the likelihood is that your body is producing enough estrogen on its own,” says Dr. Wu. “For my patients, I start topical estrogen when they’re in perimenopause, menopause, or beyond, when there are already signs of estrogen decline.” In the same way pre-teens don't need to be using strong anti-aging actives, estrogen is better left to the mid-life crowd.

In other words, if you’re concerned about signs of aging but you’ve yet to enter perimenopause, it’s in your best interest to hold off and prioritize other ingredients (retinol, fortunately, among them). But if you’re entering or navigating midlife and your routine suddenly feels like it’s missing something, this pairing might be your secret sauce to bringing your complexion back into balance.

