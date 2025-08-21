Serena Williams is about to be very In The News today—and it’s not for being a 23-time Grand Slam champion, Olympic gold medalist, beauty brand founder (Wyn is actually really, really great if you haven’t tried it), or her experience as a mom. Instead, prepare to see the world talking about her weight.

Williams has joined Ro—an online program that offers physician consults and GLP-1 prescriptions—as both a current patient and celebrity ambassador, stating that she used GLP-1s to help her lose 30 pounds following the birth of her second daughter Adira River, whom she welcomed with husband Alexis Ohanian in August 2023.

Under normal circumstances, I’m very anti talking about a celebrity’s (or any regular person’s) weight loss or gain. Period. Frankly, someone’s health and wellness journey is no one’s business other than their own, and the peanut gallery should stay seated. But, as someone who has been on a GLP-1 for nearly six years, I’m genuinely thrilled that Williams isn’t just being candid about her experience—but actively working to change the narrative around peptides.

I won’t sit here and say that GLP-1s are never abused or misused. They can be, and they often are. But I will die on the hill that—under the instruction and guidance of a board-certified physician and nutritional care team—they are some of the most powerful tools in the weight loss arsenal. They work to suppress appetite and slow digestion, yes, but they also have positive effects on chronic inflammation, how the body processes sugar, and potentially help regulate cortisol levels (aka, the stress hormone).

Unfortunately, GLP-1s have also been the recipients of a pretty judgmental smear campaign (often led by people who are not medical doctors); one that paints them as an easy way out for people who don’t want to work out or eat healthy. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. These medications only work if you work with them—build your muscle, eat your protein, stay active, and track your bloodwork. People who are lucky enough to have a properly functioning metabolism sometimes struggle (in my experience) to understand that not everybody has a body that works how it should.

For many people (myself included), it doesn’t matter how well you eat, the number of CrossFit or pilates classes you do, or how many high-fiber, high-protein, no-seed oil foods you consume; the weight refuses to budge. Having a normal, effective metabolism that responds properly to food and exercise is a luxury that some people—including those with PCOS, metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, or those in peri and post-menopause—don’t get to enjoy.

Having a world-renowned athlete—who is objectively a Very Healthy Person—at the forefront of the GLP-1 movement is perhaps the smartest strategy to help people understand that weight loss isn’t always as simple as living a healthy lifestyle. “I trained at the highest level, ate a clean diet, pushed myself, and still, after having kids, my body just wouldn’t respond. I realized it wasn’t about willpower; it was biological. My body needed the GLP-1 and clinical support,“ Williams said in a press release shared with MC. “I’m partnering with Ro because if I needed help as a top athlete doing everything at level 10, I know others are struggling too, and everyone deserves access to the treatment they need. This isn’t a shortcut. It’s healthcare.”

A GLP-1 can help get your body on track. It's like a little assistant for your metabolism, kicking it into gear and making sure everything runs smoothly. While health is always the primary prerogative, it also shouldn’t be a hard pill to swallow that sometimes individuals want to lose weight. Being skinny isn’t the goal; being healthy is. And let me tell you, walking around 60 pounds lighter, with less inflammation, lower cholesterol, and a body that reflects the food I eat and the exercise engage in certainly makes me feel healthier.

Candidly, my doctors' and my opinions are the only ones that should matter. But I've learned that people are quick to comment on how you treat your body, for better or worse. In my experience, those who have tried a GLP-1 (nearly 12 percent of the US, FYI) are on board, as are doctors, and often those who have seen it in action. But skepticism around weight loss culture is so deeply ingrained in society that the loudest voices in the room (or TikTok) feel justified to bash GLP-1s in the name of body positivity or misguided wellness rituals.

So let me abundantly clear: doing the carnivore diet or wearing an aura ring isn't the solution for people like me, like Serena Williams. We genuinely benefit from a GLP-1. It's not a shortcut and it's certainly not the same as a SkinnyTime Tea or an excuse to not eat. It's a medication prescribed to neutralize a metabolic imbalance or treat obesity.

Getting the world to view GLP-1s as a positive weight loss tool as opposed to another toxic diet fad isn't easy. But I, for one, appreciate that Williams is using her platform to try and change the narrative.