Cosmetic procedures are more available, and more popular, than ever. For Marie Claire'sPlastic Surgery Week, we're going deep—even getting tweaked and augmented ourselves—to find out what really goes on behind closed doors.
For decades, nose jobs were largely associated with teenagers and 20-somethings looking to smooth a bump, refine their profile, or correct an asymmetry. But a growing number of women in their 40s and 50s are now getting the nose jobs they’ve contemplated for decades. And they’re not necessarily looking for dramatic transformations.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), rhinoplasty procedures among patients aged 46 to 55 increased by 10 percent in 2025. Deepak Dugar, MD, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, says roughly 40 percent of his rhinoplasty patients are now over 40, up from about 30 percent five years ago. “Every year, the numbers rise,” he says.
For some women, it’s about finally changing a feature they’ve never liked. For others, it’s about addressing the subtle ways their noses have changed with age. But the rise in midlife rhinoplasty also reflects something larger: shifting attitudes toward plastic surgery, aging, and what it means to invest in yourself later in life. “Our faces now age in public and the nose job stigma has disappeared,” says Andres Bustill, MD, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Miami. So what’s driving women to finally take the plunge?
Why Are Rhinoplasties on the Rise for Older Patients?
For some women, it’s financial freedom. For others, it’s the growing normalization of cosmetic surgery, amplified by social media. And for many, it’s simply reaching a point in life when they’re ready to make a change they’ve contemplated for decades.
“Some patients have wanted this for 20 or 30 years and now feel the timing is right,” says Dr. Dugar. That’s exactly why Kristina, 53, who always wanted to get her nose done, waited. “I never felt like it was right until I hit my 50s,” she explains, “Plus, plastic surgery has become more normalized now.”
Comparatively, Stephanie, a 50-year-old first-time rhinoplasty patient, wanted to fix a hump that bothered her for about 30 years, but finances always got in the way. “As I got older, it became more prominent,” she says. “I decided to finally do what made me feel like a better version of myself. I really didn’t care what others thought, and I wasn’t worried about being judged for having plastic surgery.”
Kristina shares a similar sentiment. “The idea of spending money on my younger self felt incredibly selfish, and mom guilt trapped me into thinking that an elective procedure would take opportunities away from my children.” After a hysterectomy at 40, she no longer allowed fear to dictate her life. “But every time I looked in the mirror, all I could see was my nose! I no longer viewed rhinoplasty as something selfish.”
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But deciding to get a nose job after decades of hesitation doesn’t necessarily make the decision any easier. For Kristina, choosing a surgeon took another 18 months of research.
“The consultation was a chaotic storm of emotions, but intimidation was the loudest voice in the room,” she says. “Walking into a surgeon's office for elective surgery carries an immense weight when you've spent decades putting yourself last.” She explains that her age finally gave her the confidence she needed to advocate for the results she wanted. “It brought me more confidence, and a better version of the nose I had,” Stephanie adds.
How Can Age Influence the Choice to Undergo Plastic Surgery?
Most people spend years mulling over the decision to get plastic surgery. David B. Sarwer, Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Temple University, says that in studying cosmetic surgery patients, he’s always been struck by how feelings about a specific feature can endure for decades. “Patients can describe in detail the first time that someone teased them about having a prominent nose or the first time they saw a picture of their profile and learned that their nose was out of proportion with their face,” he says.
Today’s patients are shifting away from the idea that plastic surgery is rooted in vanity and leaning towards a mindset that it’s a form of autonomy, self-investment, and personal agency. “Millions of women undergo these procedures each year and are more comfortable using medical technology to improve physical appearance to feel better about themselves,” says Dr. Sawrer.
So, after living decades with a nose you may not particularly love, why fix it now? “We intuitively believe that self-acceptance means that we don't feel the need to change,” Dr. Sawrer says. “For many, however, self-acceptance also means moving forward with things you always wanted to do but never did. I suspect this is true for many women who seek rhinoplasty in the middle of adulthood.”
From a psychological viewpoint, he says it’s important that surgeons ask patients what they dislike about their nose and why they are thinking about surgery at this stage of life. “This helps the provider, and even the patient, better understand what led to the decision to go forward.” Stephanie’s decision centered around the prominence of her nose, which she felt enhanced other features she didn’t like, making her look “harder” rather than “softer.”
When women finally undergo rhinoplasty following decades of contemplation, Dr. Sawrer says, in his experience, the results take longer for patients to adjust to. “The nose is the first thing most of us typically see when looking at someone’s face. After seeing our nose looking one way and now having it look different makes our brains catch up to what is now being seen in the mirror.”
What Makes Rhinoplasty Different in Older Patients?
Putting off rhinoplasty can amplify changes to the nose over time. “I have patients who were once comfortable with their nose, but as their face aged, the relationship between the nose and the rest of their features changed,” Dr. Dugar says.
The nose isn’t immune to aging, and the old adage that it ‘keeps growing’ is really a weakening of the internal structures. Dr. Torkian explains that the main changes with nasal aging are a softening of cartilage and the little ligamentous attachments of the cartilages to one another. “This usually results in a drooping tip and growth, and the appearance (or growth) of a hump.”
Skin changes and a loss of elasticity also occur. The skin can thin and reveal bumps, irregularities, or asymmetries, or it can thicken (more common in oily skin types), leading to a lack of definition and a bulbous, round look. “Volume loss can also make the nose appear more projected,” Dr. Bustillo adds. These unexpected, pronounced bumps, humps, and asymmetries can morph a once streamlined profile into one where the nose takes center stage.
Undergoing rhinoplasty at 50 versus 20 also comes with a different set of expectations due to these age-related nasal changes, which surgeons need to communicate and patients need to acknowledge. Kristina’s surgeon didn’t sugarcoat how much patience was required since the healing process in a 50-year-old patient can be lengthy. “Instead of that conversation making me feel old or limited, it felt incredibly empowering,” she says. “It wasn't about chasing an artificial, flawless 21-year-old nose. It was about creating harmony and strength for my face. It anchored my expectations.”
Of course, not every woman who wants a nose job is a good candidate. Rhinoplasty is a precise and unforgiving operation and surgeons must evaluate a patient’s overall health, medical history, and ability to tolerate anesthesia. . “Patients must go through preoperative testing, including cardiac evaluation, before being considered candidates.” He also explains that thicker skin can be problematic, limiting how much refinement can be achieved. “Thicker skin can also result in a longer swelling process and prolong the time it takes for patients to see their full results. If the reasons for seeking rhinoplasty for an older patient outweigh the risks and downsides, then I support the procedure to help patients reach their goals.”
For Kristina, the decision ultimately had less to do with changing her face than with finally doing something she’d wanted for herself for decades. “Do your research, find a surgeon you trust and feel comfortable with, and don’t let age hold you back,” she says. “Once I saw my results, I felt empowered. I was also surprised by how quickly my confidence spiked, and I no longer worried people were constantly staring at my profile. I wished I had done it years earlier!”
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Elise Tabin is an award-winning beauty journalist, editor, and expert with 20 years of experience. She started her career in public relations before shifting to editorial. Elise rose the ranks at NewBeauty magazine from an editorial assistant to Executive Beauty Editor, overseeing and reporting on all things beauty, plastic surgery, anti-aging, health, and wellness. When she’s not unearthing the newest beauty trend, Elise spends her time consulting with beauty brands, writing, and creating Instagram and TikTok content for herself and beauty and wellness brands.