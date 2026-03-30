Plastic surgery has officially gone mainstream . Credit the impossibly refreshed starlets' faces on red carpets around the world, the rumor mill dissecting every celebrity brow arch, and a new era of transparency from public figures like Kylie Jenner and Simone Biles who’ve pulled back the curtain on their cosmetic procedures. Add to that a growing pool of TikTok deep dives and Instagram before-and-afters from influencers and everyday folk, and cosmetic work has gone from an unspoken secret to booming public discourse.

So if you’ve found yourself screenshotting rebuilt noses or bookmarking plastic surgeons with flawless feeds, you’re not alone. But preparing for an aesthetic procedure requires going beyond inspiration alone. The real work begins when you actually book a consultation for yourself. A great body of work may spark interest, but what you discover in the surgeon’s office determines whether you’re really in expert hands or you should keep looking for a better provider.

To help you decipher surgical skill from marketing savvy, I asked leading plastic surgeons to share the must-ask questions every patient should bring to her or his consult. Plus, discover what reassuring answers sound like, and which responses are clear red flags. Bookmark these before you make that appointment and you'll be well on your way to making the best choice for you.

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The Best Questions to Ask Your Plastic Surgeon During a Consultation

Number 1: How many similar procedures do you perform each year?

Expertise isn’t interchangeable; a surgeon could be world-class at body contouring but far less fluent in rhinoplasties.

“Even with board-certified surgeons, there are procedures that they frequently perform and others that they only do occasionally,” says Clifford Clark III, MD , board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of Clark Institute for Aesthetics in Orlando, Florida. Naturally, you’ll want to proceed with someone who knows the one you’re interested in, inside and out. (And if a surgeon has several specialties, make sure that yours is among them.) The more experience they have with a given procedure, the more skilled they become and the more likely they are to continually improve their technique. This is also the moment to ask for plenty of before-and-after photos from their portfolio—outside of social media posting, if they do that sort of thing.

Number 2: Have you had any complications with this type of surgery?

Contrary to what you may think, a “yes” is actually a comforting answer. “If someone does a lot of this surgery, they should have seen complications,” says Daniel Gould, MD, PhD , board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California. “And if they haven't, that either means that they're not doing enough of the surgery or they're lying to you.” A good surgeon should be able to talk you through all of the potential issues that they’ve seen, as well as how they addressed them, both in the operating room and with aftercare and revisions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Number 3: What complications are associated with this procedure, and how do you manage them?

Even the most skilled surgeons deal with complications around surgery. The one you opt for should be able to give you a full lay of the land of what can potentially go wrong, as well as explain how they’d handle it. For example, complications from a facelift could include the skin not healing well, swelling, and scarring. Less common but still possible is nerve damage. “Even if one in 2,000 patients has a true nerve injury, then you should tell patients it’s a possibility but unlikely to occur,” says Dr. Gould. (In this case, he’d refer the patient to a nerve specialist.)

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Transparency matters so you won’t be blindsided if everything doesn’t go exactly to plan. In that case, rest assured that it’s not always a doomsday scenario. “If most complications are taken care of in a timely and caring manner, the outcome can still be excellent,” says Dr. Clark. The doctor's answers should help to assuage your anxiety, even if they can't eliminate it entirely.

Number 4: How many times will I meet with you before and after my procedure?

You’ll want to find a surgeon that does a bit of hand-holding. For starters, your surgeon should discuss expectations, risks, and benefits of the procedure so you can give informed consent. You’ll also want your surgeon to see you post-surgery—usually the next day, or at least within the first week—to ensure skin healing and proper blood supply, and address any issues like a hematoma (internal bleeding), seroma (a fluid complication), or infection.

Dr. Gould sees patients the very first night. “This way, I can ensure that my procedure worked, that my injections of numbing medication were appropriate, and that they're able to walk and do other things,” he says. “I can also catch potential bad outcomes early on so we can intervene and improve them.”

If the operating room is your last point of contact, that’s a problem. According to Dr. Clark, this is common with medical tourism and less reputable clinics, which risks poor or unsafe outcomes. “If no one is paying attention after surgery and you never see the doctor again, this is a big red flag,” he says.

Your surgeon should be able to explain what can potentially go wrong, as well as how they’d handle it.

Number 5: What's included in my aftercare?

The operating room isn’t the finish line. Basic aftercare might include a follow-up visit to ensure the procedure went well and you’re in the safe zone. Yet in some practices, aftercare is concierge-level. Additional treatments to expedite healing or support outcomes may include things like red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, topical medications, or even a night’s stay at a nearby hotel for the doctor to check in on you, says Dr. Gould. “If a doctor doesn't include any aftercare in the process, then they should be upfront with you so you can book your own, but there needs to be a conversation about that,” he continues.

A surgeon might also suggest complementary treatments, such as a CO2 laser, a few weeks or months post-facelift or blepharoplasty to improve skin quality. This could set you back another four-figures if it’s not included in your surgical fee. It’s crucial to know what the full scope of treatment looks like not only to promote optimal safety and healing but also so there’s no sticker shock later on.

Number 6: What if I don’t like my results or need a revision?

No surgeon can guarantee perfection, and anyone who implies they can should make you a little wary. “It's important to understand that you're only signing up for a surgeon to perform the procedure; you're not paying for the outcome,” says Dr. Gould. Asking about touch-ups or revisions—and how often the need occurs—is crucial, no matter if the issue lies with expectations, healing, or the surgery itself.

“Sometimes a touch-up is necessary for even the best surgeons, but understanding how frequently it occurs and who would pay for it is important,” says Dr. Clark. Both he and Dr. Gould say that it’s common practice for the surgeon to waive their fee and only charge the patient for the cost of the operating room and anesthesia.

A good surgeon should be comfortable and transparent about having this discussion. If they’re unclear or dismissive—or say that they never need to do follow-up procedures—consider it a warning sign.

The Bottom Line

Even though plastic surgery is becoming more widespread and less taboo, it’s still a medical procedure with real physical, financial, and emotional stakes. Going under the knife requires the foresight to ensure not only that a given procedure is right for you but also that you’re in capable hands.

On top of asking the surgeons you’re vetting the right questions to gauge safety and fit, Dr. Clark says that it’s just as important to trust your gut. “There’s an intuitive sense of the doctor, the staff, and the office,” he says. “If it’s not a great fit, you’ll know it.”

Meet the Experts

Clifford P. Clark III, MD Dr. Clifford P. Clark III is a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of the Clark Institute for Aesthetics, known for his expertise in facelifts, eyelid surgery, and rhinoplasty. As medical director, he has created a premier aesthetic destination grounded in safety, privacy, and elevated patient care. His work is defined by natural, transformative results and a meticulous, personalized approach.

Daniel Gould, MD, PhD Dr. Gould is a Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon internationally recognized for natural, lasting results in deep-plane facelifts, regenerative rejuvenation, and advanced body contouring. Blending artistry with regenerative science, he restores youthful structure and skin quality through his signature approach, helping patients look refreshed—never overdone—with outcomes that last. Dr. Gould attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine, received his PhD in Bioengineering at Rice University (through the prestigious NIH Medical Scientist Training Program), completed his medical residency at the University of Southern California and fellowship via the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery at the top cosmetic surgery fellowship in Beverly Hills.