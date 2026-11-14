These 8 Best Reflective Nail Looks of the Week Are Giving Glitter Manicures a Run for Their Money

Pink chrome, gold details, and plenty of shine.

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collage of champagne nails with gold detailing, côte polish, pink lilac chrome manicure, Gelcare polish, mixed metallic French tips and gold Chanel nail polish
(Image credit: IG @tombachik | @m.o.n.a.j | @nailzbyliv._)
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My December manicure will probably involve glitter—a lot of it. But we're still in November, and I'm not quite ready to make the plunge just yet. What I'm interested in for November? A reflective finish. The kind that makes a deep burgundy or forest green polish come alive. (It's a little bit of holiday sparkle without committing to the whole thing just yet, if you will.)

This week's best nail looks have plenty of it, from purple flashes over brown stripes to a luminescent blue manicure that practically glows. Selena Gomez is already getting into the holiday spirit with champagne shimmer and delicate gold detailing. And the mixed-metal manicure I spotted? I have a feeling I'll be bringing that one to my next appointment.

I've also been seeing plaid nails everywhere lately—it's fall, duh—so naturally, two made the cut. Keep scrolling for my favorite nail looks of the week now that we're well into November.

Pink Opal

pink lilac chrome catching the light on short rounded nails, white silk blouse and a delicate silver ring

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

I have a weakness for pink manicures, but this one is going straight to the top of my inspiration folder. The chrome shifts between a cool baby pink and lavender depending on where the light hits, and it reminds me of ice crystals. (Winter is coming!)

Purple Reign

dark brown nails with thi streaks running vertically down the center, long almond shape

(Image credit: IG @nailzbyliv._)

Brown stripes aren't what I usually picture when I think of a reflective manicure, but the purple flash is what sold me. The metallic violet catches along the tip of each nail for a cool effect.

Tweed, Please

burgundy and white crisscross plaid covers every nail, hands resting on a fuzzy cream coat

(Image credit: IG @nailzbyliv._)

A tweed jacket for your fingertips? I'm listening. The burgundy and white crosshatches recreate that familiar woven pattern, down to the little overlapping strokes. Between the manicure and the fuzzy coat in the photo, I'm getting some serious inspiration for my next fall outfit.

Metal Mixology

a mix of gold shimmer, silver chrome and milky white French tips on extra long square nails, chunky mixed metal rings

(Image credit: IG @nailzbyliv._)

I've never understood why we're supposed to choose between gold and silver jewelry, and this mani certainly doesn't subscribe to that rule. There's champagne shimmer, silver chrome, milky white French tips, and enough oversized rings to make the whole combination even better.

Midnight Glow

tiny blue stars scattered over burgundy nails, flashes of turquoise magnetic shimmer across the center

(Image credit: IG @glossy.studios)

There's a real luminescence to that turquoise magnetic shimmer, especially against the deep burgundy base. The tiny blue stars drive it home.

Champagne Toast

Selena Gomez showing off her peachy gold glitter manicure in front of a white Christmas tree with colorful ornaments

(Image credit: IG @tombachik)

Selena Gomez already has her holiday manicure sorted, courtesy of her longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik. To recreate it, go with a champagne-colored shimmer and, if you're really feeling your artist talents, intricate gold detailing on the edges.

Soft-Focus Plaid

blurred plaid of forest green, oxblood and black across short oval nails, deep glossy finish

(Image credit: IG @matejanova)

It takes a second to register the plaid pattern here, which is part of why I keep coming back to this design. Instead of the usual crisp lines, burgundy, forest green, and navy blend into one another beneath a high-shine top coat. I've seen plenty of plaid manicures this fall, but nothing as soft as this one.

The Gilded French

barely there milky French tips over pale champagne gold shimmer, short natural nails and a gold ring

(Image credit: IG @betina_goldstein)

Betina Goldstein used Chanel polishes to create a pale golden shimmer, then added the thinnest milky white French tips I've seen in a while. You really have to zoom in to appreciate them.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.