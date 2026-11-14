This week's best nail looks have plenty of it, from purple flashes over brown stripes to a luminescent blue manicure that practically glows. Selena Gomez is already getting into the holiday spirit with champagne shimmer and delicate gold detailing. And the mixed-metal manicure I spotted? I have a feeling I'll be bringing that one to my next appointment.
I've also been seeing plaid nails everywhere lately—it's fall, duh—so naturally, two made the cut. Keep scrolling for my favorite nail looks of the week now that we're well into November.
Pink Opal
I have a weakness for pink manicures, but this one is going straight to the top of my inspiration folder. The chrome shifts between a cool baby pink and lavender depending on where the light hits, and it reminds me of ice crystals. (Winter is coming!)
Gelcare
Nail Polish
Purple Reign
Brown stripes aren't what I usually picture when I think of a reflective manicure, but the purple flash is what sold me. The metallic violet catches along the tip of each nail for a cool effect.
Manucurist
Orme
Tweed, Please
A tweed jacket for your fingertips? I'm listening. The burgundy and white crosshatches recreate that familiar woven pattern, down to the little overlapping strokes. Between the manicure and the fuzzy coat in the photo, I'm getting some serious inspiration for my next fall outfit.
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Côte Beauty
Alchemy Nail Polish
Midnight Glow
There's a real luminescence to that turquoise magnetic shimmer, especially against the deep burgundy base. The tiny blue stars drive it home.
ILNP
Bluebell
Champagne Toast
Selena Gomez already has her holiday manicure sorted, courtesy of her longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik. To recreate it, go with a champagne-colored shimmer and, if you're really feeling your artist talents, intricate gold detailing on the edges.
Essie
Metallics Nail Polish - Imported Bubbly
Soft-Focus Plaid
It takes a second to register the plaid pattern here, which is part of why I keep coming back to this design. Instead of the usual crisp lines, burgundy, forest green, and navy blend into one another beneath a high-shine top coat. I've seen plenty of plaid manicures this fall, but nothing as soft as this one.
SSONE
Nail Lacquer - Lichen
The Gilded French
Betina Goldstein used Chanel polishes to create a pale golden shimmer, then added the thinnest milky white French tips I've seen in a while. You really have to zoom in to appreciate them.
Chanel
Le Vernis 157 - PHÉNIX
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.