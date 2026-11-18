Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.
It’s rare—and by rare I mean it has never happened before—that a celebrity beauty brand ambassador knows more about beauty than me. So when I found myself 15 minutes into a Zoom with Hannah Waddingham jotting down new brands, Amazon products, and scents in my Notes app, my affinity for the actress instantly quadrupled. The Ted Lasso star warned me at the start of our call that “we could talk for hours” because she “was probably a makeup artist in a past life,” but I don’t think I fully understood the extent of her beauty know-how until we got deep in the weeds on nail polish shades, exfoliating gloves, and how she concocts her customized fragrance blend.
She’s tried honestly just as many products as a beauty editor, which makes her current partnership with Paula’s Choice that much more special. “I wanted to get into bed with Paula’s Choice because long before I was even associated with them, I’d been obsessed with their BHA [Liquid Exfoliant] for years,” she tells me. “It’s just so good; the next day you have glass skin.” Her love for the brand—and the 27,000 other products in her routine—is genuine. And a huge part of how she gets In the Mood.
I'm quite lucky. I never really think about needing anything like that. I've always been a glass-half-full kind of gal. My main thing is getting into stretching straight away; I feel like I'm getting rid of all the stiffness and lactic acid that's gone around my system at night. I take a full, deep breath in, put my arms up in the air, open them up towards my face, and then bend right down to the ground even before I've got off the bed. I’ve done it all my life. I think it harks back to my 22 years in theater, where you have to check that the machine is running before you do anything.
When your hair is color-treated to death like mine is, you really have to be careful. I’m an aggressive blonde. I’m constantly getting it topped off every three weeks. Some people look great with a root; I don’t like myself with a root. Generally, I use the Kérastase oil on my ends and stick it up in a high bun. I’ll leave it a while and let it do its thing in the steam. Body-wise, I will never, ever shower without exfoliating gloves on. I don’t like a brush. I don’t like a loofah. If I showered with just shower gel and my hands, I wouldn’t feel like I was sloughing anything off. It’s great when you're getting rid of a fake tan or body makeup. (I’m not a fan of tanning. I think it’s terribly bad for us.) Every shower, I’m exfoliating. I’ve always loved Clarins Eau Dynamisante. If I can’t use that shower gel, though, I always like a lovely one from Aesop.
Good ole Nivea Q10 Plus Moisture. I put it all over my body, and it makes the skin look gorgeous. And if skin without makeup on is yummy, then you look yummy.
I do think in a previous life, I might have been a makeup artist because I love all of it. We could be here for an hour. But because I’m not into injectables, I’m constantly trying to fill my face with really good moisture. If you haven’t got a good skincare routine, it doesn’t even matter what you’re putting on your face afterward.
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I wash my face with just cold water in the morning. I’ve always been a fan of Shane Cooper’s hyaluronic mist, so I prep my skin with that. Then, when my face is still wet, I go in with vitamin C. I’ve always loved the SkinCeuticals and also the one from Paula’s Choice. There’s a bounce and immediate tackiness that makes it feel like it’s really sinking in. I use a Marie Reynolds serum and oil—they’re magic. My makeup artist on The Women in Cabin 10—which I shot with Keira Knightley and Guy Pierce—introduced me to that. Then I’ve become slightly obsessed with the Pro Collagen Peptide Moisturizer from Paula’s Choice. Then, I end my routine with Bonjout. It’s a flat, hard serum that I’m fully obsessed with. So much so that I should have shares in the company. I take a little scoop on my finger, warm it in my hands, and press it over the moisturizer. Then, my skin is ready to receive makeup.
Straight away, I apply IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye. I put it at the side of my nose by the eye bags, a dot between my eyebrows, and a dot by each nostril. When it comes to foundation, application is key. Instead of wiping it onto your face with a brush, you need to kind of stipple it on at a right angle to your face. If you’re feathering that brush up and away or down your neck, an oil or cream might pill. I would say, particularly at 52, I'm not a fan of powder. I don't use powder unless it's the finest, finest, finest little baby dusting of Charlotte Tilbury.
I don’t let anybody in on my favorite fragrance. I’m going to gatekeep. I’ve been wearing the same baseline perfume for years and I don’t want anyone to catch onto it. I’m olfactorily obsessed. I love my smells. I can smell what someone’s wearing a mile away. I can smell their deodorant. Sometimes I will pepper it with something on top. There’s a gorgeous atomizer from Liberty London. It’s kind of like a mixing bottle. I’ll switch up what’s in there depending on how I feel.
You cannot beat old-school Chanel Rouge Noir. I've got it on right now. As we head into autumn and winter, it’s the best. OPI and other brands make good versions, but you can’t beat Chanel. You put one layer of that on, and you’re like Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction. I’m feeling fabulous.
Even if I was half drunk all my life, I’m doing my skincare routine. I might do an abridged version, but I’m always double cleansing. I use my Elemis Collagen Balm to get everything, and then I wash with Youth to the People Superfood Wash after that. If I’m feeling delicate and need to get bed at four in the morning, I’d still do my Paula’s Choice BHA, whack on a little Natasha Bonjout, and then I’m away.
I recently asked myself: would I have my younger skin back, or am I happy being comfortable in my skin now? I don’t think there’s any comparison. I’m happy with where I am in my life as a mother, partner, sister, and daughter. I’m happy in my workspace. That all comes with years of wisdom and experiencing the good and the bad. That’s what I mean when I said I don’t want to do injectables. I’m happy to see that I’m the product of my past.
Sleep more, woman! I remind myself of it constantly. I’ve really tried to become an early bird, but I’m just a struggling night owl.
Shop Hannah's Beauty Routine
Kérastase
Mini Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil for High Shine
NIVEA
Sheer Hydration Skin Firming Body Lotion Q10 Vitamin C
Liberty London
Travel Atomizers - Hera Reigns
Paula's Choice
C15 Vitamin C Super Booster Serum for Brightening Dullness & Uneven Tone
Paula's Choice
Pro-Collagen Peptide Intensive Rich Cream Moisturizer for Plumping and Dry Skin
Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer
Elemis
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Youth To The People
Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.