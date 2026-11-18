Mary Phillip has a talent for making technical processes feel intuitive. She is the makeup artist who turned underpainting—contour and highlight laid down beforefoundation—into a TikTok phenomenon. Now, she’s adding another layer to her enviably flawless technique. She calls it underglazing.
“I want the skin to feel really hydrated and really plump before I start applying the makeup,” Phillips tells Marie Claire. The concept is plain. The practice is not. Per her strategy, not every area of the face should receive the same level of hydration. She reaches for two Anua products—the PDRN Hyaluronic Acid 100 Moisturizing Cream and the accompanying mist—and uses them with the same selective logic she brings to contour.
“You layer the cream in places that you need more by warming it up between the fingers and then pressing it into the skin,” Phillips explains. In essence, don’t pump a bunch of product into your hands and distribute it evenly; placement should be deliberate. “Areas I’ll stay away from adding too much to are the T-zone,” she says, “but I add extra—like a pea-sized drop—to the high points of the face to create a natural highlight.” The result is a map for underpainting.
She explains that her blush and concealer go on the most hydrated planes, while her contour lands on moisturized, but far less dewy sections. “Then I’ll use the Anua PDRN serum mist again before layering the foundation on,” she adds. “It really creates this really beautiful and helps everything melt together, looking very fresh, extremely hydrated, and natural.” In fact, the technique has completely replaced her (and client Kendall Jenner’s) need for primer.
There is a commercial frame—Jenner’s ambassadorship, Phillips’ appearance in related content—but the technique itself is an extension of something Phillips has said for years: that the canvas has to be right before the painting begins. Underglazing is simply the current name for that insistence, and the Anua cream is the product she has been using in her everyday routine.
In a category that often treats newness as the point, Phillips remains interested in the quieter question of whether or not a beloved formula can enhance your makeup application—even if the technique itself is just receiving a subtle rebrand.
The Best Products for Underglazing
ANUA
PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Capsule Mist
With PDRN, hyaluronic acid, and collagen, Phillips says this makes skin "really plump before I start applying the makeup." It is also, frankly, the first time I have heard “plump” used as a verb in a way that did not make me want to lie down.
ANUA
PDRN Hyaluronic Acid 100 Moisturizing Cream
"It really does pack in hydration without feeling overly moisturized," says Phillips. Plus, the precision nozzle makes controlling the amount of product much more intuitive.
m.ph by Mary Phillips
Underpainting Face Highlight & Contour Palette
This palette is underpainting made easy. Use the brand's Dual Ended Sculpting Brush for the easiest application.
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A Russian-American girl, Tanya Akim is a New York City and Los Angeles–based journalist who covers beauty, wellness, culture, and the slightly unhinged things people will do in the name of looking (and feeling) better. Her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Coveteur, The Cut, Eater, Forbes, Marie Claire, The New York Times, and elsewhere. A longtime student of the skin’s ecosystem, she has a particular fondness for the microbiome, caring for her and other people's personal dermatitis, and any treatment that sounds faintly medieval until it works. When she is not on a plane, reading medical journals for fun, or talking to strangers about their skincare routines, she can usually be found with a horse or on a beach. She has never had social media and never will.