The queen of Carnival has returned to her throne. After a two-year-long hiatus, Rihanna has finally RSVPed "yes" to the famed celebration—and she came ready to serve a historic look worthy of the wait.

On August 3, the Fenty Beauty founder touched down in her home country of Barbados for the annual festival. As always, she wore an elaborate ensemble that embodied the event's famously ornamental aesthetic.

Rihanna celebrated Grand Kadooment Day in a bejeweled catsuit that covered her arms, legs, and torso in a rainbow of sparkling crystals. But full-body adornments weren't nearly enough for the star. In fact, her bodysuit was probably the most subdued aspect of her outfit.

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Honoring Carnival tradition, the true hero of her look came in the form of massive, feathered wings that were nearly as tall as Rihanna herself. The fanned creation was comprised of colorful plumes in cobalt blue, neon yellow, tangerine, and fiery fuchsia—many with glimmering embellishments of their own. Even compared to her amber-and-orange Carnival ensemble from 2024, this was a look of epic proportions.

Rihanna attended Grand Kadooment Day in a jeweled catsuit with matching wings. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though her impressive wingspan was the most attention-grabbing aspect of her look, the ornate accessories didn't stop there. In true Rihanna fashion, she styled her costume with a monumental headpiece that looked more like the dome of a grand temple than a piece of headwear.

The final detail was the most low-key, yet easily the most surprising. Instead of reaching for her usual embellished stiletto heels, Rihanna chose a much more wearable shoe trend. She finished her elaborate look with a pair of crystal-encrusted flats made of turquoise mesh.

Mesh ballet flats are one of the few micro trends Rihanna hasn't tried—usually preferring her trusted Puma sneakers or a pair of snakeskin boots over the latest it-shoe. But now, the star has finally added her stamp of approval, ensuring what will undoubtedly be another chart-topping summer for see-through shoes.

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