Growing up as a competitive dancer, I’m no stranger to the art of perfecting how to do a slick back bun—hairsprays, bobby pins, boar bristles, and all. But what I didn’t expect was that the hairstyle would still reign supreme over a decade after I threw away my ballet slippers. While celebrities have long rocked sleek up-dos on red carpets and runways (see: Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union), the rise of the clean-girl aesthetic has made slicked back looks a staple for every-day occasions. And personally, I couldn’t be happier about it.

Slick back buns are incredibly versatile. Whether you’re running to the grocery store or getting glam for a girl's night out, the face-snatching style can easily elevate any look. And while striving to look like a “clean girl” originally made the hair-do so popular, it (ironically) works best on second day (or, let’s be real, third day) hair. So if your hair wash schedule isn’t aligned with your social calendar, or you’re simply too lazy to pick up your curling iron, a slick back bun is the ultimate hair hack. The best part? The style can be created on any hair length, type, and texture.

Although a flyaway-free, bump-free bun might sound difficult to execute, it’s quite simple to recreate. To help you embrace your model-off-duty desires, I’ve tapped celebrity hairstylists Rogerio Cavalcante, Jasmine Burnside, and Temur Hamilton to share their go-to techniques and preferred products for the ultimate slick back bun. From prep to set, read on to learn how you can recreate the look at home.

How to Do a Slick Back Bun

Prep Your Hair

Slick back buns are a prep-heavy hairstyle. If you're not starting with dirty hair—which, I'll admit, I usually do—Hamilton takes it all the way back to the shower. "Prep begins with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner," he explains, "because it hydrates the hair, so it doesn't look dull. It looks shiny and healthy."

Prep will vary depending on your hair texture and density. "If you have straight or wavy hair, you can straighten it with a flat iron for a sleeker look," Burnside shares. "And if you have curly or coily hair, dampen it with water or a leave-in conditioner, then follow up with a moisturizing cream or gel."

Both Cavalcante and Hamilton also suggest raking a "generous amount" of gel or pomade through the hair for a "more wet look." It's important to note that thin hair will require less product than thick or textured hair. When applying, focus on the front of the hair and the face-framing area—all the way down to behind your ears—because that's the part that you want to be ultra-slicked.

Hydrating Shampoo Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo With Aloe Vera $34 at Dermstore "My favorite hydrating shampoo in general is Christophe Robin," says Hamilton. "It's literally the best."

Leave-In Conditioner Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Leave in Conditioner Primer $34 at Ulta This product is a favorite for Burnside, who uses it to protect and nourish the hair before styling.

Pomade Sally Hershberger 24k Superiority Complex Texturizing Hair Paste $29 at Ulta "The Sally Hershberger 24k gold paste adds beautiful shine to hair. It also holds the hair very nicely," says Hamilton.

Pick Your Part

Here's where you can add some spice to your sleek new look. Opt for a precise middle part, chic side swoop, or brush your hair back completely for no part at all—the choice is yours. Regardless of your parting placement, use a fine-tooth comb to separate and detangle each section.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slick and Smooth

"Once the style is decided, use a boar bristle brush to smooth the hair and get rid of comb marks," says Cavalcante. No matter how many times I slick my hair back, I will always be amazed at the way any and all bumps vanish with this step. For a full-proof slick, Burnside adds a hair oil "for shine and fly away control" and sprays "a generous amount of strong-hold, workable hairspray" just before smoothing the hair into place.

Continue to brush and smooth your hair from front to back, while simultaneously gathering the ends to whatever height you want your bun to sit at. Repeat this step until the hair is sleek and tight against the scalp, then secure it with an elastic to create a ponytail.

Hairbrush Mason Pearson Pocket Mixture Bristle Hair Brush $140 at Neiman Marcus Burnside and Hamilton both share that the Mason Pearson hairbrush is their absolute favorite for styling up-dos.

Hairspray Oribe Superfine Hairspray $34 at Walmart Oribe's Superfine Hairspray is Burnside's top pick for a strong-hold, yet workable product.

Gel R+Co Grasp Intense Hold Shaping Balm $32 at Amazon A little goes a long way with this gel, but "it allows you to tame all frizziness without the normal crunch of hair spray," boats Cavalcante.

Grab a Toothbrush

Yes, you read that right. All three hairstylists revealed their secret weapon for the perfect slick back bun: a toothbrush! To tame all those pesky flyaways and baby hairs, apply a small amount of smoothing pomade to a toothbrush and seamlessly slick them right down and back into the ponytail. Taking an extra minute to follow this pro tip will ensure a professional-grade, super sleek look.

Create and Secure the Bun

You're almost there, I promise. To turn your slicked back ponytail into a slicked back bun, Burnside recommends twisting the actual ponytail, before wrapping the now-twisted hair around the base of the pony.

To secure the bun in place, stick bobby pins through the hair and onto the scalp. Another option? I personally just like to secure my twisted hair with another elastic, which in my humble opinion is a much less time-consuming approach.

Give your finished look one last spritz of hairspray for good luck, and you're good to go.

Hair Oil Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Frizz Reducing Hair Oil $47 at Ulta To add some shine to the ponytail, Burnside loves to Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Frizz Reducing Hair Oil.

Pomade Ouai Matte Pomade $26 at Kohls This product is one of Burnside's favorite's, for its strong hold and smooting power.

Alcohol-free pomade Briogeo Style + Treat Hair Styling Sleek Stick $23 at Amazon This pomade is conveniently packaged in a stick form, making it ideal for slicking down baby hairs and flyaways. It's also alcohol-free, so it won't dry out your hair like hairspray.

Can I Do a Slick Back Bun on Curly/Coily Hair?

Absolutely! The same steps work for straight and curly hair—just make sure to start with wet hair if you have more texture. You can even use a spray bottle to wet your hair as you style. Curly hair will also need a little extra hairspray, gel, or pomade to secure the slicked style.

Can I Do a Slick Back Bun on Short Hair?

As long as your hair is long enough to gather into a ponytail, you can do a slick back bun. It will be a tiny bun, but that's totally fine! "In that case, it might be better to do a middle part," says Cavalcante. "You can also make the bun a little higher on the back of your head so there is more length to work with, and use bobby pins to secure any hair slipping away."

Hamilton and Burnside also suggest using hair accessories (like a pony cuff) or extensions to help add some oomph to your tiny bun. "You just have to get creative with extensions!" says Hamilton.

Is a Slick Back Bun Bad for My Hair?

Unfortunately, slick back buns can cause a lot of breakage, especially around the hairline, due to the tight tension. It's important to avoid wearing the style too frequently, as any repeated stress on your hair can be damaging. If you style your hair when it's wet (when it's at its most fragile), you can increase the risk of breakage.

"Constant pulling on the strands can lead to headaches and, in extreme cases, traction alopecia, which may cause a receding hairline," warns Cavalcante. "Many women have experienced this, especially models that have their hair pulled and styled several times a day."

To minimize damage, you should use soft or fabric-covered elastics, never sleep in a slicked-back style, moisturize and protect your hair before styling, and wash your hair directly after wearing when possible to reduce excessive product buildup. "I absolutely recommend shampooing your hair after any kind of up-do, to be honest, but especially with this one," says Hamilton, "because it's a lot of product involved."

Cavalcante adds that reaching for a gel or pomade over hairspray can help, "as the alcohol in hairspray can dry out your hair and cause damage over time." Your absolute best bet is to look for hydrating hairstyling products that also nourishes your hair.

Meet The Experts

Temur Hamilton Celebrity Hair Colorist and Stylist With a passion for hairstyling, Temur, owner of TEMUR Salon, carved out a space in the highly competitive world of beauty, devoting the last 14 years to perfecting his craft. He's worked closely with legendary stylist Sally Hershberger, refining his skills under her expert guidance and has collaborated with some of New York’s leading hair colorists to expand his expertise and artistry.

Jasmine Burnside Celebrity Hairstylist and Founder of The Basic Principle Jasmine Burnside is a celebrity hairstylist based in New York City, specializing in editorial, commercial, and wedding hair styling. Originally from Maryland, Jasmine attended a Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School. After graduating, she quickly developed her skill set and clientele, but knew she wanted to pursue her dream of moving and making a name for herself in New York. Since her transition to New York City, she took a position as a stylist behind the chair at a top salon in the West Village. Jasmine refined and expanded her skill set, which landed her a role as a lead educator at the salon. Jasmine's passion for hair and eagerness to learn has propelled her to many great opportunities. Her clients include actresses Ashley Reyes, Nida Khurshid, Gus Birney, and Jessica Hecht. She’s worked on major runway shows and editorial campaigns including: Vogue, Marc Jacobs, ELLE, Ralph Lauren, Rebecca Minkoff, Alice and Olivia, Cosmopolitan, just to name a few.