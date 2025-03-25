Jamaica is one step closer to completing its mission to adopt Rihanna as one of our own. On Mar. 25, the entrepreneur posted a video on Instagram, letting followers know that Fenty Beauty would now be available for sale on the Caribbean island. For the promotion, the star was dressed in a black, fur-lined turtleneck to , and her hair was pulled into a middle-part ponytail . Soft pink eyeshadow , minimal face makeup , and a bold red lip pulled the look together. Still, the cherry on top was none other than her Jamaica-inspired manicure .



The singer’s nails were cut and filed into a long, tapered square shape. The base of each nail was painted black, and each finger was subsequently painted with different versions of the Jamaican flag. Some were more abstract, with green and yellow negative-space designs . Others recreated the flag in its entirety, with each color mimicking the positions that they take on the country’s actual ensign.

Fans of the brand have long been requesting Fenty Beauty be sold in expanded regions in the Caribbean, and in Oct. 2024, the team finally delivered. Nine islands , including the singer’s native Barbados, started selling the brand directly, making Jamaica the 10th country to join the list.

Both Jamaican Emancipation and Independence Day are coming up in August, so I, for one, will be getting this exact manicure to celebrate. If you don’t want to wait that long, or are simple feeling my country’s flag colorway (I don’t blame you) keep reading to see how you can get the look.

BTArtbox Soft Gel Square Nail Tips $11.02 at Amazon This manicure will need some length, so if I want to skip the extensive Gel-X nail process, I'll use press-ons instead and these look like my perfect nail shape and length in a box.

Beetles Gel Polish Black Gel Nail Polish $5.99 at Amazon Beetles is a super affordable gel nail polish brand and i've personally used a few shades at home. A standard black should always be in your collection, but if you don't want to spend a ton of money on it, pick this one up.

Artdone 31pcs Nail Art Brushes, Nail Art Tool Set. $5.94 at Amazon For any design, brushed will be needed, so make sure you have a variety on hand. This set includes dotting tools, dual-ended tools, and more.

