Rihanna’s Jamaica Manicure Will Unite the Caribbean
The entrepreneur is celebrating some big moves for Fenty Beauty.
Jamaica is one step closer to completing its mission to adopt Rihanna as one of our own. On Mar. 25, the entrepreneur posted a video on Instagram, letting followers know that Fenty Beauty would now be available for sale on the Caribbean island. For the promotion, the star was dressed in a black, fur-lined turtleneck to, and her hair was pulled into a middle-part ponytail. Soft pink eyeshadow, minimal face makeup, and a bold red lip pulled the look together. Still, the cherry on top was none other than her Jamaica-inspired manicure.
The singer’s nails were cut and filed into a long, tapered square shape. The base of each nail was painted black, and each finger was subsequently painted with different versions of the Jamaican flag. Some were more abstract, with green and yellow negative-space designs. Others recreated the flag in its entirety, with each color mimicking the positions that they take on the country’s actual ensign.
A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)
A photo posted by on
Fans of the brand have long been requesting Fenty Beauty be sold in expanded regions in the Caribbean, and in Oct. 2024, the team finally delivered. Nine islands, including the singer’s native Barbados, started selling the brand directly, making Jamaica the 10th country to join the list.
Both Jamaican Emancipation and Independence Day are coming up in August, so I, for one, will be getting this exact manicure to celebrate. If you don’t want to wait that long, or are simple feeling my country’s flag colorway (I don’t blame you) keep reading to see how you can get the look.
This manicure will need some length, so if I want to skip the extensive Gel-X nail process, I'll use press-ons instead and these look like my perfect nail shape and length in a box.
Beetles is a super affordable gel nail polish brand and i've personally used a few shades at home. A standard black should always be in your collection, but if you don't want to spend a ton of money on it, pick this one up.
For any design, brushed will be needed, so make sure you have a variety on hand. This set includes dotting tools, dual-ended tools, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
