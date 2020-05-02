Celeb-Approved Summer Hair Colors You'll Want to Copy
Quarantine activities include: hair color-coordinating.
Going Gray
With so many women unable to make it to salons to touch-up gray roots, stylist Harry Josh predicts that this summer we'll see an increase in women embracing their silver locks. This style is easy to maintain—literally, requires no work—and shows off a natural vibe in the most revolutionary way yet. For any woman who is nervous to go au naturel, find some inspiration from Sarah Harris, British Vogue Deputy Editor and all-around fashion legend.
Caramel Brown
We've seen Kylie Jenner do it all in the beauty realm, but nothing is as shocking as her warm brown locks. This look is classic summer: caramel, long, with subtle blonde highlights. Master colorist Stephanie Brown at the IGK Salon predicts golden/caramel highlights will be everywhere this summer. It's still natural, but with a luxe vibe that stops it from being boring. It pairs excellently with a tan and a bikini for an Americana summer vibe.
All-Over Color
While highlights and lowlights will always be coveted for how they add dimension to the hair, Josh predicts that with women being unable to visit their salon this summer, we will see more one-tone color. It's easy to apply to yourself, and there are even coloring conditioners that are as simple as throwing on a hair mask. Instead of seeing this look as simplistic, think classic. The maintenance is a no-brainer, and you'll end up with thick-looking locks.
Bold Blue
Being stuck indoors is giving us all kinds of ideas about crazy things to do to our hair. And Hilary Duff is right there with us! She recently unveiled her quarantine-makeover that is giving us life. Her bright blue 'do is not something Duff hasn't tried before, but we can expect more ladies to test it out for themselves by August. This mermaid-esque look is channeling Aquamarine in the best possible way, and I can't wait to see my blue-haired belles at the summer cookout.
Butter Blonde
Jonathan Colombini, celebrity stylist and L'Oreal brand ambassador, believes that we'll be seeing more blondes taking over this summer. With the world so drab, we all need a little sunshine and highlights, and that's where this look comes in. This "pop of light" will solidify your rightful place as the Queen of Summer. As soon as women can run to their nearest salon, lots of blondes will emerge.
Dirty Strawberry
This natural, girl-next-door strawberry blonde look is a classic warm-months staple, and Brown believes we'll be seeing a lot more of it. It's not as high maintenance as going pearly white, but it can be a great stepping stone for those of us with warm-toned hair who want an upgrade.
The Dark Side
Sun-kissed blonde might seem like a classic summer move, but with DIY-hair color on the rise, going darker is going to be the new thing this summer, according to SACHAJUAN artistic director Trey Gillen. Instead of messing around with bleach or highlights, for those with light or medium-toned hair, going dark is easy to do at home. Vampy dark locks may be an unexpected look for summer, but we're here for it.
Two-Toned Color
From Billie Eilish to Dua Lipa, celeb style icons alike have been rocking the two-toned trend, and we're dying to copy them this summer. This style is the upgraded, campy version of the early-'00s zebra-highlight trend. Instead of trying to look like you just sat in the sun and voíla, chunky highlights emerged! This vibe is all about the unnatural. And we're loving it.
Shadow Roots
For any highlighted hair-look—from platinum to brown to red—Brown and Gillen recommend trying this natural technique: shadow roots. The straight-A sister of dramatic grown-out roots, this will help you grow out your highlights with ease. Gillen predicts an upsurge in super-blonds, and this method is an easy upgrade to make sure you have maintainable and natural-looking color.
Anya Taylor
Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.
