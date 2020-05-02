Previous Next 9/19

Shadow Roots

For any highlighted hair-look—from platinum to brown to red—Brown and Gillen recommend trying this natural technique: shadow roots. The straight-A sister of dramatic grown-out roots, this will help you grow out your highlights with ease. Gillen predicts an upsurge in super-blonds, and this method is an easy upgrade to make sure you have maintainable and natural-looking color.

