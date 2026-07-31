Having fine hair poses a unique set of challenges—all of which are amplified times 100 in the summer. Add a bit of sweat and a heavy dose of humidity, and my bouncy, fresh blowout goes lifeless, limp, and greasy the second it senses the moisture in the air. I’ve tried double shampooing and scalp detoxes; they help a little. But I’ve found that the most impactful additions to my summer fine hair routine are my styling products. It’s all about adding the right amount of grit and texture and sticking to lightweight (but still nourishing!) formulas—without weighing my hair down.

It’s a tricky balance to strike, but given that I review beauty products for a living, I’ve had the chance to put dozens of different combinations to the test. I feel incredibly confident that I’ve finally curated the ultimate routine for fine hair. My hair isn’t completely immune to the effects of humidity (I’ll keep dreaming), but I am able to maintain a decent lift at my roots and hold a curl during a beach day, which is impressive in and of itself. To shop my go-tos for my fine hair routine in the summer, keep scrolling.

The Best Products for Fine Hair In the Summer

The Best Shampoo for Fine Hair

LolaVie Peptide Plumping Volume Shampoo $32 at Ulta Beauty I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Jennifer Aniston created one of the best celebrity beauty brands of all time. As a fine-haired girl herself, she knows the drill. Even though I did enjoy the OG formula, the plumping line puts it to shame. This guy is formulated with amaranth peptides, which create lift from the scalp up, as well as a proprietary bond technology that protects fine hair strands from breakage. Review: Historically, cleansing it that much can leave it feeling too slick and soft—robbing it of any volume that once upon a time existed. But since I stocked this in my shower at the beach, I’ve had more good hair days than I can count. It gives my hair incredible shine and a silky texture, but still creates volume. Plus, it helps my hair air dry beautifully. — Samantha Holender

The Best Conditioner for Fine Hair

Crown Affair The Volumizing Conditioner for Oily, Flat Hair $42 at Sephora I’ll be honest: this kind of freaked me out the first time I used it. It’s unlike any other conditioner I’ve tried; it’s not white and creamy—instead, it’s clear and gel-like. I really doubted that it would be enough to work through my knots, but it actually has some solid detangling power. I will say that adding a little bit of water goes a long way, as does using a detangling brush like Tangle Teezer instead of your fingers. Review: I’m a massive fan of most Crown Affair products, but this one took me a bit longer to come around to. It doesn’t leave me with a super soft, silky texture in the shower, but once I add my styling products and apply heat to my hair, the result is just as sleek—and the volume is 10 times better. When my hair feels a bit dry, though, I swap out the Volumizing Shampoo with the Hydrating one. — Samantha Holender

The Best Thickening Spray for Fine Hair

Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray for Fine, Flat Hair $42 at Bluemercury Oribe has so many SKUs it’s hard to keep track. This particular product totally flew under my radar until about a month ago when someone from the Oribe education team recommended it to me. I haven’t looked back. It’s a thickening spray designed with plumping co-polymers that make hair feel denser and more voluminous throughout. Bonus: it provides heat and UV protection. Review: It takes a beat to figure out exactly how much of this you need to use—it differs for everyone. I saturate my mid-lengths to ends with about 15 sprays when my hair is about 40 percent dry, and it works like a charm. I swear my ponytail feels like it has doubled in size when I use this. — Samantha Holender

The Best Root Lifter for Fine Hair

RŌZ Root Lift Volumizing Hair Styling Spray $42 at Sephora If you know anything about Team Beauty, you know we are mega fans of both RŌZ and founder Mara Roszak. If I had to pick a favorite child from the line, it’s got to be this baby. It smells like a delicious bouquet and instantly perks up my roots for a bouncier look. PSA: Roszak told me this can also be used to refresh day-two hair that needs a pick-me-up. Just grab your blow dryer and blast your roots with a little heat post-application. Review: I actually get mad at myself when I forget to apply this; it makes a big difference. It feels a bit sticky when I first spray it, but that tacky texture completely dissipates the second I put heat to my hair. I get that it’s on the expensive side, but I will say that once the bottle lasts me for at least four months. It’s a worthwhile investment—especially when fighting against summer humidity. — Samantha Holender

The Best Dry Texturizer for Fine Hair

Maria Nila Texture Spray $32.50 at Bluemercury I am a texture spray snob. I really, truly despise the feeling of caked-on product. I need to be able to run my fingers through my hair without feeling too much product residue. It took me a while to find one that I like, so trust me when I say I am obsessed with this guy. It’s airy and lightweight, but super effective. The level of grit fades with time, and if I sleep on my hair, I can still wake up and have my hair feeling fresh and clean. Review: I’ve been a massive Maria Nila fan for years—honestly, since the brand launched stateside eight years ago. I have so many favorites, from the new bond builder serum to the OG shampoo and conditioner. But this spray holds a special place in my routine—just make sure to hold the bottle around six to eight inches away from the scalp before misting. — Samantha Holender

The Best Hair Oil for Fine Hair

OUAI Lightweight Heat-Protecting Hair Oil for Frizz Control $32 at Sephora I actually rarely use a hair oil—I find that even the lightest formulas can still be too heavy for fine strands and inevitably weigh my style down. But summer wreaks a special kind of havoc on my hair. The chlorine is rough and the salt water is rougher. I always keep this oil tucked away in my beach bag, so I can immediately nourish my ends after taking a dip. Bonus: it tames frizz and adds shine. Review: If my hair is feeling particularly dry, I use an itty-bitty amount of this just on my ends when my hair is still damp. I’ve found that this is much less likely to weigh down my hair than using the oil on dry hair. — Samantha Holender

What Kinds of Products Should I Use If I Have Fine Hair?

It's impossible to give a generalized prescription, so really pay attention to what products—and how much of them—work best for your particular hair texture. There are a few general rules of thumb, though. "Use a lightweight volumizing shampoo and a lightweight conditioner on mid-shaft to the ends," says hairstylist Scott Martinez, who works at Jenna Perry Salon in New York City. "When styling, a two-to-three-step process is ideal. Prep with a heat protectant, use a root lifting spray or volumizing mousse for added volume, and finish with your favorite texture spray."

He also adds that your haircut should be taken into consideration, too. Oftentimes, layers and angles can add volume and dimension, whereas a haircut that lacks them feels heavier.

Why Does Fine Hair Look Flat in Humidity?

Instead of poofing out, it's common for fine hair to go slick against the scalp and look greasy. "Humidity naturally causes the hair shaft to swell, plus combined with our natural oils and sweat, hair looks greasy a lot sooner," says Martinez. His hot tip? "Try applying your favorite dry shampoo before your hair looks oily." I personally always spray it on a fresh blowout.

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Meet the Expert

Scott Martinez Hairstylist at Jenna Perry Scott is a New-York based stylist, with over 8 years in the industry. Originally from Texas, he has brought southern charm and a bold creative spirit to the city. With a passion for creating art, it has allowed him to have a strong foundation for haircutting, and editorial photography. His eye for artistry introduces blending-precision techniques with innovative style. Whether behind the chair or behind a lens, Scott focuses on turning visions into reality, one head of hair at a time.