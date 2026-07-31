Not to Brag, But I’ve Perfected My Fine Hair Routine for Summer to Boost Volume and Minimize Frizz

It only took me 29 years.

Samantha Holender&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
samantha Holender on a pink background next to products for fine hair from crown affair ouai and roz
(Image credit: Samantha Holender)
Jump to category:

Having fine hair poses a unique set of challenges—all of which are amplified times 100 in the summer. Add a bit of sweat and a heavy dose of humidity, and my bouncy, fresh blowout goes lifeless, limp, and greasy the second it senses the moisture in the air. I’ve tried double shampooing and scalp detoxes; they help a little. But I’ve found that the most impactful additions to my summer fine hair routine are my styling products. It’s all about adding the right amount of grit and texture and sticking to lightweight (but still nourishing!) formulas—without weighing my hair down.

It’s a tricky balance to strike, but given that I review beauty products for a living, I’ve had the chance to put dozens of different combinations to the test. I feel incredibly confident that I’ve finally curated the ultimate routine for fine hair. My hair isn’t completely immune to the effects of humidity (I’ll keep dreaming), but I am able to maintain a decent lift at my roots and hold a curl during a beach day, which is impressive in and of itself. To shop my go-tos for my fine hair routine in the summer, keep scrolling.

The Best Products for Fine Hair In the Summer

The Best Shampoo for Fine Hair

The Best Conditioner for Fine Hair

The Best Thickening Spray for Fine Hair

The Best Root Lifter for Fine Hair

The Best Dry Texturizer for Fine Hair

The Best Hair Oil for Fine Hair

What Kinds of Products Should I Use If I Have Fine Hair?

It's impossible to give a generalized prescription, so really pay attention to what products—and how much of them—work best for your particular hair texture. There are a few general rules of thumb, though. "Use a lightweight volumizing shampoo and a lightweight conditioner on mid-shaft to the ends," says hairstylist Scott Martinez, who works at Jenna Perry Salon in New York City. "When styling, a two-to-three-step process is ideal. Prep with a heat protectant, use a root lifting spray or volumizing mousse for added volume, and finish with your favorite texture spray."

He also adds that your haircut should be taken into consideration, too. Oftentimes, layers and angles can add volume and dimension, whereas a haircut that lacks them feels heavier.

Why Does Fine Hair Look Flat in Humidity?

Instead of poofing out, it's common for fine hair to go slick against the scalp and look greasy. "Humidity naturally causes the hair shaft to swell, plus combined with our natural oils and sweat, hair looks greasy a lot sooner," says Martinez. His hot tip? "Try applying your favorite dry shampoo before your hair looks oily." I personally always spray it on a fresh blowout.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert

scott martinez
Scott Martinez

Scott is a New-York based stylist, with over 8 years in the industry. Originally from Texas, he has brought southern charm and a bold creative spirit to the city. With a passion for creating art, it has allowed him to have a strong foundation for haircutting, and editorial photography. His eye for artistry introduces blending-precision techniques with innovative style. Whether behind the chair or behind a lens, Scott focuses on turning visions into reality, one head of hair at a time. 

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.