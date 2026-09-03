The start of September means we're easing our way back into awards season, and for the past few days—until 12 September—I'll be enjoying the best hair and makeup looks on the 2026 Venice Film Festival red carpet. There's just a certain something to the Italian event that coaxes out some of the most glamorous beauty moments of the year. Maybe it's because we're all not-so-secretly mourning the end of summer, celebrities included, that inspires a touch more glitz and glam. Whatever it may be, I know that we've only seen the start of the best beauty looks in Venice, from Old Hollywood-inspired curls (thank you, Brittany Snow) to the type of come-hither smokey eye that announces that, yes, you are so winning the breakup (ahem, Nina Dobrev).
Keep scrolling for plenty of hair and makeup inspiration courtesy of the 2026 Venice Film Festival red carpet, and stay tuned for more beauty updates over the next few days.
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2026 Venice Film Festival
Zazie Beetz
Amal Clooney
Bianca Balti
Nina Dobrev
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Brittany Snow
Laura Dern
Claire Foy
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.