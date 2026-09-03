The Best Venice Film Festival Beauty Looks Bring High Octane Glamour to the Red Carpet

It's safe to say the hair and makeup were serving.

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The start of September means we're easing our way back into awards season, and for the past few days—until 12 September—I'll be enjoying the best hair and makeup looks on the 2026 Venice Film Festival red carpet. There's just a certain something to the Italian event that coaxes out some of the most glamorous beauty moments of the year. Maybe it's because we're all not-so-secretly mourning the end of summer, celebrities included, that inspires a touch more glitz and glam. Whatever it may be, I know that we've only seen the start of the best beauty looks in Venice, from Old Hollywood-inspired curls (thank you, Brittany Snow) to the type of come-hither smokey eye that announces that, yes, you are so winning the breakup (ahem, Nina Dobrev).

Keep scrolling for plenty of hair and makeup inspiration courtesy of the 2026 Venice Film Festival red carpet, and stay tuned for more beauty updates over the next few days.

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

Zazie Beetz

a black woman with long curly hair in a pink gown

With voluminous curls that defy gravity and an otherworldly glow to her skin, Zazie Beetz is schooling us all on rocking natural glam on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal Clooney

a white woman with dark brunette hair in a black gown

It may have been her husband, George, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award in Venice this year, but my vote goes to Amal Clooney for her flawless cascading waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bianca Balti

a white woman with a short brown bob in a pink dress and wings

Angelic indeed! Bianca Balti paired a razor sharp bob in espresso brunette with her angel wings in Venice, like a true supermodel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nina Dobrev

a white woman with a slick bun in a black and green gown

With the sleekest slick back of the season and fierce smokey eyes, Nina Dobrev proves this lethal beauty combination never fails on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maggie Gyllenhaal

a white woman with a dark brown bob in a black gown

Another flawless glam combo! Maggie Gyllenhaal makes the case for a soft smokey eye and artfully waves bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brittany Snow

a white woman with blonde hair in a black plunging gown

Petition to have Brittany Snow rock a kiss curl for the rest of the year! She looks oh-so-chic on the Venice red carpet, and her soft glam makeup is the perfect addition.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern

a white woman with blonde hair in a pink gown

The Oscar-winner basically wrote the book on wearing bangs on the red carpet. Laura Dern's buttery blonde color is also the perfect summer send-off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claire Foy

a white woman with brown hair in a red gown with red lipstick

I present, Claire Foy in the most perfect shade of red. I'm all for the monochrome trend when your red lipstick is this stunning.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.