Princess Kate's Sister-In-Law Alizée Thevenet Shows How French Girl Style Is Done in a Leather Mini, Knee-High Boots and Bold Longchamp Bag

Thevenet has been a longtime fan of Longchamp, and she was on hand for the opening of the brand’s art festival, held in the heart of the Marais on September 3. Alizée is known for her funky, vintage-inspired style, often wearing bold prints or quirky trouser suits, and she went with a '70s-esque outfit for the celebration of visual and performing arts.
Princess Kate’s sister-in-law dressed in head-to-toe Longchamp, choosing a mocha croc-print mini skirt with matching knee-high boots and a white bell-sleeved blouse, but it was her bag that stole the show.
Alizée gave her neutral outfit a bright pop of color with Longchamp's Le Pliage Xtra Glossy M Shoulder Bag in a vivid green “Matcha” shade.
While this shade of green might not be the most obvious choice to pair with a deep brown and white look, it was the perfect way to integrate one of summer’s saturated color trends with the more autumnal croc textures of her outfit (not to mention, the glossy bag perfectly matched the event’s step-and-repeat).
The Middleton family has a long history with Longchamp. Princess Kate was pictured carrying the French brand’s Le Pliage bags back in her University of St Andrews days and continues to carry the versatile totes while traveling.
Meanwhile, Alizée and mother-in-law Carole Middleton both leaned into Longchamp at Wimbledon this summer, with Carole carrying two different bags from the French fashion house to this year’s championships.
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As for Alizée, she swapped her bold green Le Pliage for a more neutral purse at Wimbledon 2026, carrying a brown Longchamp Épure XS Camera Bag with her ivory Sézane dress for a double dose of French girl fashion.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.