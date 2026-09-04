If my fashion friend group had to crown fall's winning shoe trend, we would definitely need a tiebreaker: Half of us are Team Jazz Shoe, while the rest remain Ballet Flat Loyalists. I could go either way, but with Zoë Kravitz's latest street style look casting our tie-breaking vote, it's officially another ballet flats fall.
On September 3, the New Yorker returned to her regular errands route in a black off-duty outfit. In a classic Kravitz styling move, she wore a spaghetti-strap camisole, a pencil skirt from Cou Cou Intimates, a matching shoulder bag by The Row, and bow-tied ballet flats. Judging by their high vamps and cream-colored soles, they could be the Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerinas she's worn around London, Rome, and NYC since Aug. 2025. Back in 2023, the slipper-style flats also found fans in Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes.
Finishing her errands 'fit like a modern-day It girl, she paired trendy bug-eye sunglasses with a choker necklace and wired headphones (the throwback hero item of the summer, also seen recently on Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner).
Not only has the original It shoe stayed in her regular rotation this year, but the Blink Twice director also styled an almost identical look with her fiancé, Harry Styles, in NYC last September. Brace yourself for some style déjà vu: Kravitz wore the same knee-length slip with a Cou Cou Intimates camisole, a woven The Row bag, and Mansur Gavriel flats.
Being the pared-back minimalist that she is, don't be surprised if Kravitz recycles some familiar fall outfits in the coming weeks. If her shoe rack looks anything like last year's (and as Marie Claire's resident celebrity style watcher, I promise it does), her ballet flats will gain 10,000 more steps before Styles's Madison Square Garden shows wrap up on Halloween. While you wait for her next street style appearance, treat yourself to Kravitz's favorite fall footwear silhouette below.
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Shop the Ballet Flats Trend Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.