It won't be long before the streets of Paris are flooded with Fashion Week show-goers, wearing the on-trend outfits they meticulously planned weeks prior. If you're packing for PFW as we speak, take it from Rihanna: Save a spot in your luggage for sweatpants. Not only are they the perfect airplane pants, but they're also easy to elevate with the right shoe trend and It bag if you don't happen to have time to stop by the hotel before your first stop.
While it's unclear if RiRi will stay in Paris until Fashion Month's final runway shows in October, right now, she can't stop, won't stop serving inspiration-worthy outfits around France. Earlier in the month, she even styled a pair of hybrid skirt-jeans.
On August 30, the Grammy winner switched gears with The Attico's Melange Gray Joggers, featuring elasticized ankles and balloon-looking legs.
She wore the light-reflecting, zip-pocket pair with a matching T-shirt, a black trench coat, and Gucci's metallic silver take on the closed-toe mules trend. (Chanel, Ferragamo, Miu Miu, and more debuted similar styles during recent fall runway shows.)
Gucci
55mm Textured Metallic Silk Mule Pumps
The pointy pumps already upgraded the off-duty outfit to fashion-insider status, but because she's Rihanna, she accessorized with a hot-ticket item from Dior, too.
Saving her Saddle, Lady Dior, and Book Tote bags for other nights out in Paris, the brand ambassador brought out the Small Dior Toujours Hobo weeks after its official launch date. While Rihanna wore the Fall 2026 design over her shoulder, its quilted leather can also be carried as a top-handle tote, with the signature "C" and "D" clasps interlocked.
Dior
Small Dior Toujours Hobo Bag
All this to say? When Paris Fashion Week patrons start dressing up sweatpants with mules and a designer It bag, you can thank Rihanna for the cozy-girl representation. To join her in testing the unconventional trio early, shop Marie Claire-approved pieces from Cos, Mango, and more, below.
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Shop Sweatpants, Mules, and Bags Inspired by Rihanna
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.