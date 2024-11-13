The Best No-Makeup Makeup Looks, Modeled by Celebrities

"No-makeup makeup" is a technique that—per the name—makes it seem at first glance like you're not wearing makeup, but are still fresh-faced and glowing. It's not the same as going makeup-free, but it often means wearing less or using it for a more "natural" effect. You'll often see no-makeup makeup looks on celebrities, particularly during daytime events and when they're trying to be gentle on their faces.

There can also be a real variance in the aesthetic, and often it hinges on the celebrity's typical beauty look. Some celebrities favor a maximalist aesthetic in their day-to-day, for example, so their "no makeup" is a little heavier than celebrities who lean towards little to no makeup. If you're looking for no-makeup makeup inspiration, courtesy of some of the best makeup artists in the game, look no further.

Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham, who often goes for a dramatic look, is equally gorgeous when she scales things back a bit. With a little gold eyeshadow and some glossy lips, there's a touch of shine here. And thanks to her mascara and carefully done brows, the focus is on her eyes.

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis has given us some bright, graphic looks on the red carpet, so it's honestly a lovely surprise when she scales it back. A gorgeous gloss on the lips, blush in a matching hue, and eyeshadow to match her dress, it's light but impressively glossy.

Alexandra Daddario

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario has striking blue eyes, so even without a ton of makeup they are the focal point of her look. Some dark mascara for emphasis, a pretty nude pink on the lips (very close to her natural lip color), and just a whisper of blush round out the look.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A more subtle look on Zendaya is still incredibly precise. Full stenciled brows, a bit of deep brown eyeshadow on the mobile eyelid, some mascara, and pretty matching blush and gloss (all with her glam blonde hair) shows off her features without going overboard.

Keke Palmer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A young Keke Palmer is a masterclass of pretty pink makeup: it's on her eyes as eyeshadow, cheeks as blush, and mouth as lipstick. Her false lashes are on the shorter side, and there's some natural glow shining through, so the effect is incredibly fresh-faced.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Millie Bobby Brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, this lip color on Millie Bobby Brown is not necessarily close to the natural color of her mouth. But otherwise the young actor is showing us how to do truly minimal makeup: a little iridescent eyeshadow, minimal eyeliner, and just a touch of blush.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Bella Hadid demonstrates, minimal makeup can still be quite contouring. Some light pink on the bottom of the cheekbone and on the eye bone, with a nude pink color to highlight the mouth, gives the notion of angularity without drawing those dark lines.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The lip color on Priyanka Chopra is a deep pink, the brows are filled-in and well-defined, and the eyelashes are extremely thick. And yet this still feels minimal on Priyanka Chopra Jonas, probably because she's keeping it simple on the rest of her face.

Alison Brie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Putting some brown eyeliner in between your lashes can make them look more substantial (and make your eyes look more defined). Adding a bit of brown eyeshadow on the lid and then a pink-nude color on the lips, Alison Brie looks camera-ready but in a minimalist way.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has perfected a simple makeup look over the course of her long career. Aside from the dark, bushy eyelashes, everything else is soft, gentle, and minimal, enhancing her natural features without looking like she's doing much to achieve it.

Emilia Clarke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emilia Clarke out of her platinum blonde Game of Thrones wig already looks a lot more "natural." But her lips and nose look essentially bare (and leaving foundation off your nose can help it look like you have less makeup on), with the focus on her naturally full brows.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union's been looking amazing (and like herself) for more than five decades. The health and shine of her skin gives a strong sense of vitality, and matching nude blush and lips (plus the hair cascading over her face) make the whole vibe feel casual and everyday.

Rose Byrne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With some light taupe eyeshadow on her mobile eyelid and thick black eyeliner, this look on Rose Byrne could easily skew graphic. But keeping things neutral and minimal everywhere else helps her eyes "pop" without obscuring the rest of her features.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts is a prime example of embracing your natural skin texture (yes, including some wrinkles) even as you age. She's kept her look consistent over the years, which helps, and keeps parts of her face—like her nose and eyebrows—more bare.

Elizabeth Olsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the more standard choice when wearing red is to pair it with a red lip, Elizabeth Olsen demonstrates a more subtle pink option that nevertheless feels congruous with the bright color. Nude-pink eyeshadow and blush add color without stealing the show.

Shay Mitchell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shay Mitchell is honest about her long and involved skincare routine, and she can be more of a maximalist when it comes to makeup. So when she goes with a basic, classic look, with dark eyeshadow, mascara, and a pink taupe lipstick, it looks terrific.

Allison Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're wearing statement jewelry—in Allison Williams' case, diamond hoops and a glittery broach and shoulder-pads—you can keep things simple on your face. Other than some thick and substantial lashes, everything else here is softer and subtler.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid's complexion is clear and healthy here, so the minimal makeup is only enhancing that. A little nude color on the lips, brushed up eyebrows, a little eyeliner, and a touch of highlighter here and there can simply elevate Hadid's natural look.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Tracee Ellis Ross' outfit is all-pink, rose-colored eyeshadow and lipstick make her makeup look cohesive. That, plus mascara on the eyelashes, is all she really needs. Ellis Ross is often rocking red lipstick, but when she does something soft, it's equally effective.

Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Williams has kept her look simple and relatively minimalistic for years. Her blonde pixie is striking but soft, and she's not adding too much color elsewhere. A little pink on the lips and a little black eyeliner is really all she needs, and it's effective.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether she's going for a bold and dimensional look or keeping things simple as she does here, Anne Hathaway is always letting her features shine through. We see some shine and skin texture here, which is terrific to see, especially on a red carpet.

Zhang Ziyi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zhang Ziyi has often favored an extremely simple makeup look. Keeping the focus on healthy, luminous skin, she only adds mascara, a touch of matching eyeshadow, some glossy lips, and blush in a matching color. A little added shine picks up the light beautifully.

Amanda Seyfried

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that no-makeup makeup doesn't have to "erase" all the redness and pigment from your face, Amanda Seyfried looks gorgeous with a natural flush here. Some pink lip gloss and gray eyeshadow help define her features, but this isn't a ton of makeup.

Jessica Biel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel has perfected her own no-makeup makeup look, and if it's a style that you appreciate, you may want to seek out other red carpet looks of hers. With a touch of shine on the lips and some gray eyeshadow and black eyeliner (that makes a teeny tiny cat eye shape), it's a classic for a reason.

Alicia Keys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alicia Keys, who has been a proponent of minimal-to-no makeup for a long time, demonstrates that your face's natural texture—freckles and all—is not something you need to avoid. There's a little color on the eyes, cheeks, and lips, but that's about it.

Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Turner's skin seems to be lit from within here (granted, this is from 2016, and she would have been a youthful 20). But the main takeaway is that, with some substantial pink blush, you can get a naturally "flushed" effect that looks incredible.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie strikes the perfect balance between "done" and "natural" here. She's obviously got on some mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick, but her eyebrows aren't perfectly filled in and the rest of her face is relatively simple and minimal.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This throwback photo of Salma Hayek is an exceptional example of '90s minimalism. (And if you like minimal looks, the '90s will be a good decade of inspiration for you!) The brows are fluffy and messy, and besides a little eyeshadow and lip balm, this is as minimal as it gets on the red carpet.

Zoë Saldaña

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Saldaña's face is naturally angular, so she doesn't need to do much by way of contouring or shaping. She has a significant smokey eye here, but because it's in a lighter pink color it still feels minimal. Nude lipstick and light pink blush help everything feel holistic.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber's no-makeup makeup look has been extremely coveted (partially because her skin looks so shiny and healthy). She really doesn't need to add much except some blush along her jawbone, simple eyeliner, and some very nude lipstick.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I really love '90s minimalism, what can I say! Julia Roberts has a deep, gorgeous flush here (whether enhanced with blush or not). Her rosy pink lips continue that rich color and her brows are a bit disarranged, just like her natural curls. It's messy, but not sloppy.

Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz has perfect modern minimalism here. You can see her natural skin texture, including spots and freckles. There's a little eyeliner, blush, and lip color. Her brows are beautifully brushed without being too filled-in. It's the perfect no-makeup makeup.