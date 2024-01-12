Fans Begged Rihanna's Makeup Artist to Share This Specific Lip Color

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Rihanna is already working on her love letters. The first recipient isn't A$AP Rocky, or even the couple's sweet sons, RZA and Riot. Instead, it's her fans that are getting all the attention. Their first present came sealed with a bright pink kiss.

On Thursday, January 11, Rihanna revealed the latest SAVAGE X FENTY campaign, a Valentine's Day-themed photoshoot featuring pink underwear and even pinker lips. While the images were technically for her lingerie brand, fans couldn't help but wonder what lipstick the 35-year-old was wearing, comparing it to MAC's iconic Candy Yum-Yum shade. Nevertheless, there was no doubt that Rih was wearing Fenty Beauty. So, inquirers turned to the best person to ask: Fenty Beauty's Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono.

"When your panties match your lipstick," wrote Ono in an Instagram post featuring the campaign. "My DM’s are blowing up about this lip! Y’all so thirsty and I love it!!"

According to the artist, the enigmatic product is Fenty Beauty's limited-edition Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the shade Pink Limo'scene, a vivid hot pink with blue undertones. The matte lipstick features a creamy, whipped texture that "hugs lips with intense color in one precise swipe" and leaves your pout feeling plush, not dry.

While the mystery was solved, fans weren't entirely satisfied. (Will they ever be?!) There was more to discover—specifically how the Grammy winner's slightly darker lip liner came to be.

"When are we getting lip liners," one follower commented on Ono's post. "Someone please find out the lip liner and let me know LOL," wrote another.

