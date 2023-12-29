Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Wear Matching Outfits in Aspen

(Image credit: BACKGRID)
Jamie Feldman
By Jamie Feldman
published

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two of our most fashionable celebrities -- and each have their own unique sense of style. But even the trendiest among us just want to be cozy sometimes. In the same outfit.

The couple, along with their kids, were spotted on a shopping trip in Aspen on Thursday, December 28, both wearing the only acceptable piece of clothing for the last week of the year: oversized, gray hooded sweatshirts.

rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, because they're Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, they also each had their own take on dressing up the casual piece. Rih paired hers with oversized, baggy jeans and a white blazer. Rocky went even dressier with a pretty incredible pair of silver pants.

Apparently the two were even wearing the same pair of tan boots, though that means Rih must have changed out of her blue ones in the car.

asap rocky rihanna

(Image credit: BACKGRID)

It's the second time this month that Rocky has elevated a pair of sweats. He appeared (and co-created) a Bottega Veneta campaign that also starred Kendall Jenner in a series of paparazzi shots that include Rocky on one seriously stylish jog.

We're just surprised she didn't pair the look with one of her signature fur hats.

Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.

