Team Beauty at Marie Claire has unofficially declared me the authority on all things self-tanner. Which makes total sense, considering my skin is almost translucent. And while pale skin is beautiful, I'm Italian, so in a perfect world, I'd naturally live on the tanner side of the spectrum. On top of that, I avoid the sun like the plague. Partly because wrinkles, and mostly because I don't want to test my chances with skin cancer. (My mom has dealt with it many times, and my brother had it at 26.) So yes, I’m militant about sunscreen.

So while genetics didn't deal me out golden, bronzed skin, and I can most often be found with a giant sun hat under an umbrella come summer, I do know a thing or two about faking it. Every week, since I was 16, I indulge in my Thursday night routine: exfoliate, moisturize the dry spots, and lather myself in bronze goodness, courtesy of one of my favorite self-tanners. I may spend the rest of the night trying not to touch anything, but it's worth it when I wake up glowing and a few shades darker.

After years of testing, I’ve gotten good at making my faux golden glow look believable—which, to me, is the only point. Nothing ruins a tan faster than an orange undertone, streaky ankles, or that unmistakable self-tanner smell that announces itself before I do. The best formulas now don’t just make you darker, they make you look smoother, more even, and glowy in a way that still reads like your skin, just at its best. Here is the line-up of my current favorite self-tanning products of 2026.

Spritz & Spray

Mists are the closest thing self-tanning has to a cheat code, especially if you hate rubbing in lotion for sport. The best ones spray evenly, dry fast, and don’t leave you with that telltale "you missed a spot" situation. They’re also ideal for hard-to-reach areas when you’re doing this solo (which I often am because tanning my back is not my boyfriend's cup of tea).

Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mist $49 at Ulta Beauty This is my end-all, be-all favorite body self-tanning formula. The super-fine mist deposits an even color all over my skin, and with just a bit of rubbing in with the mitt, I'm left with the most stunning glow in just a few hours. I find the best place to apply it is in the shower, so the bronzing residue can easily wash down the drain. It's on the higher end of self-tanning formulas, but when you see how good the results are, it rivals any (expensive!) professional spray tan. Tanologist Airbrush Pro Self Tan Mist $17.99 at Target For a more affordable option, there's another incredible spray with the same micro-fine mist, resulting in an airbrushed finish. Tanologist's product also contains a hydrating MVP, hyaluronic acid, alongside antioxidants, so your skin will be tan and glowing.

Bronze Me, Baby

Instant bronzers are for the impatient among us—which is to say, me for the most part. These formulas give you color in just a few hours or even just one, nowadays. It's also a great hack for when you don't want to sleep in the solution. Bonus points if they dry down transfer-resistant, because no one wants to bronzer-stain their clothes or sheets.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Dark 1 Hour Express $29 at Ulta Beauty It's hard to find a formula that delivers a one-hour express tan, but Bondi Sands' Self-Tanning Foam qualifies. If I'm running late for a night out, I'll throw this formula on and do a quick rinse an hour after with no soap. It keeps developing throughout the night and continues to look better after a few hours. Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self-Tanning Mousse $60 at Ulta Beauty For the deepest, darkest tan, look to any of Loving Tan's formulas. With just one coat, it provides a streak-free finish with enough coverage and dries in under a minute. Even on my pale skin, it never reads orange.

Gradual Glow

Gradual tanners are my fail-safe category. They’re lower risk, harder to mess up, and the best option if you want a believable tan that builds over a few days. If you’re self-tanner anxious—or you’ve been burned before—this is where you start.

Face Time

Your face is a different story. It’s more sensitive, it breaks out more easily, and it’s the first place where a tanner can easily go wrong. (Plus, there's no way to hide errors.) These are my favorite facial tan formulas that play nicely with skincare, can be worn under makeup, and give you that even tone without clogging pores.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Airbrushed Legs

Not everyone wants to commit to a mousse, a mitt, and a full evening dedicated to exfoliation. This category is for the low-maintenance approach: body makeup gives you color the second you apply it, perfect for last-minute plans, bare legs in winter, or when you want the look of a tan without the patchy fading process. If you want the easiest possible route to looking naturally tan or adding a bit of coverage to your body, start here.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.